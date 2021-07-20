News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Saffron Walden Reporter > News

Q&A: Campaigner and letter writer Tony Clarke

Logo Icon

Tony Clarke

Published: 10:07 AM July 20, 2021   
Campaigner and letter writer Tony Clarke.

Campaigner and letter writer Tony Clarke. - Credit: Tony Clarke

How would you best describe your job or role in the community? No official role, but unofficially, I like to think I help people to understand the part that uncontrolled development plays in our lives.


How long have you lived in Dunmow? 19 years, and before that 25 years in Cambridge.


What would you do if you were mayor for a day? Sort out the potholes, the muddy footpaths and the appalling parking on the High Street.


What is your favourite landmark in the area? Thaxted Church at night when it's floodlit.


What is your favourite pub in the Saffron/Dunmow? The Stag in Little Easton - it's a proper community pub with a proper landlord, good beer, good food and good live music.


Which shops do you rely on in Saffron/Dunmow? In Dunmow, Jacks. In Saffron Walden the fish stall on the market, Angela Reeds and Harts Bookshop.


What is your favourite place to go and eat in the area? The Spotted Dog at Barnston is always good, and the Flitch of Bacon is great for a special occasion.


What is a perfect day in Saffron/Dunmow for you? A morning round of golf at Saffron Walden Golf Club, an afternoon walk along the Flitch Way with my wife and Dai the Border collie and dinner in the Spotted Dog with friends.


Which places in Dunmow would you recommend to visitors? Castelden Meadow.


Who is your Dunmow hero? My hero is my wife. For many years she was a fundraiser for the Save the Children Fund in Dunmow and in that time she helped raise over £250K.


What do you most love about Saffron/Dunmow? Despite the developer ravages of the past few years, they retain their feeling of community and of being special places.

Great Dunmow News
Saffron Walden News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Dennis Stratton in a poorly lit room

Music

Former Iron Maiden guitarist to front concert on the Common

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
A montage: The Cross Keys in Saffron Walden superimposed over a signpost: "Restricted Width"

Lockdown Easing

'Let's start getting back to normal' says Walden's hospitality sector

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
A mobile phone image of a car driving on railway tracks

Crime

Stolen Land Rover drives onto train tracks in high-speed police chase

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
The Low. Fans anxious as the penalty shoot-out didn't appear to be going in England"s favour. Photo:

Euro 2020 | Gallery

In Pictures: How Saffron Walden fans reacted to the Euro 2020 final

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon