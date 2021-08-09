Q&A: Green champion Cllr Louise Pepper

Published: 6:52 AM August 9, 2021

How would you best describe your job or role in the community?

A voice that represents my ward and the wider community's concerns and being resolute in protecting the environment for Uttlesford residents and future generations. And a representative that promotes equality, diversity and inclusion within the district.

How long have you lived locally?

I have lived in Little Easton for 15 years.

What would you do if you were mayor for a day?

I would host a ‘Climate and Equalities Awareness Day’, where local businesses can promote their green credentials, residents can discuss any environmental concerns and a list of individual climate solutions would be provided. There would be free packets of flower and vegetable seeds to give away. It would also be a celebration of our diverse community that would include ethnic food, singing and dancing.

What is your favourite landmark in the area?

Easton Park. It is surrounded by many national environmental assets and it has a fascinating history dating back over 700 years. Many legendary greats both old and new have stepped on our fertile soil including Charlie Chapman, Gracie Fields, George Formby, Ellen Terry and George Bernard Shaw. The present are Rowan Atkinson, Bill Cotton, Tim Rice and Esther Rantzen.

The Countess of Warwick, ‘Darling Daisy’, had a close liaison with the Prince of Wales who was a frequent guest at Easton Lodge and it was the talk of the time. HG Wells lived there from 1910-1928. The famous American singer Paul Robeson sang ‘Old Man River’ to village locals at the old Stag Pub. Churchill visited and played tennis.

What are your favourite pubs in the area?

My local The Stag, The Angel and Harp in Dunmow, The Green Man in Lindsell and the Railway Arms and Eight Bells in Saffron Walden.

Which shops do you rely on in Saffron/Dunmow?

Tesco, The Co-op, Travis Perkins, local chemists, charity shops and The Curiosity Shop.

What are your favourite places to go and eat in the area?

The Angel and Harp in Great Dunmow, The Blue Egg in Great Barfield, Parrishes in Thaxted, The Curious Goat, Te Amo, Café Coucou and Bicicletta in Saffron Walden.

What is a perfect day out locally for you?

Sitting in my garden on a sunny day, going for a long walk in the open countryside, wandering around local charity shops and spending quality time with family and friends.

Which places in the area would you recommend to visitors?

The Gardens of Easton Lodge, followed by a walk to the ponds, then tea and scones at The Manor tearooms. A visit to Doctors Ponds, then a gentle stroll around Dunmow High Street. Mountfitchet Castle in Stansted Mountfitchet is a fun outing for all of the family.

A must is Thaxted, one of our most attractive and well preserved market towns that dates back to the Saxton era. The famous composer Gustav Holst lived there with his wife and it was here that Holst worked on The Planets.

Another pleasant day out is to Saffron Walden Market and the many beautiful historical buildings and wonderful cafés that are dotted about. The museum and St Mary’s church are also worthwhile visiting and explore the spacious grounds and estate of one of England’s grandest mansion, Audley End.

Who is your local hero?

Saffron Walden’s climate heroine Louise Yellowlees.

What do you most love about the area?

Dunmow Flitch Town and Little Easton’s rich history and rural setting, their listed buildings, ponds, parks, wildlife and green open spaces. In fact, all of Uttlesford is special for the same reasons, except each town has its own unique historical and rural setting, providing local residents with a strong, proud and contented identity.