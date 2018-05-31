Advanced search

No trains in or out of King’s Cross, Moorgate or from the East Coast Main Line into St Pancras June 20 and 21

PUBLISHED: 18:55 09 June 2020 | UPDATED: 18:55 09 June 2020

Network Rail is suspending some train services over the weekend of June 20/21. Picture: NETWORK RAIL

Network Rail is suspending some train services over the weekend of June 20/21. Picture: NETWORK RAIL

There will be no trains in or out of London King’s Cross or Moorgate, or from the East Coast Main Line into St Pancras International, on Saturday Sunday, June 20 and

21.

There will be no trains in or out of London King's Cross or Moorgate, or from the East Coast Main Line into St Pancras International, on Saturday Sunday, June 20 and 21.

Services will be stopped for new overhead line equipment to be installed. The project is part of £1.2 billion upgrade which Network Rail says will deliver more trains, thousands of extra seats and more reliable journeys.

Government advice relating to Covid-19 is that journeys should be made only if they are necessary. Travellers should avoid using public transport wherever possible, with use of face coverings strongly encouraged where social distancing is not possible.

Network Rail and train operators on the East Coast Main Line warn not to travel to or from London King’s Cross, Moorgate or on Thameslink services via Finsbury Park on June 20 and 21 as the next stage of work on the huge East Coast Upgrade continues.

Police appeal after attempted burglary

Do you know this man? Photo: Essex Police.

Socially distanced protest in Cambridge hears about racism in the UK

Thousands turned out at the Cambridge demo to say Black Lives Matter. Picture: ARCHANT

Celebrity chef Jamie Oliver asks Prime Minister Boris Johnson to intervene to safeguard food

Jamie Oliver

Secret stone painter brings joy to residents with doorstep surprises

Winston with his stone on forbidden ground. Photo: Victoria Knight.

Streets lined in tribute to Ram Mohabir, postmaster and pillar of the community

People came out of their houses and stood to clap as the hearse carrying Ram, with David Peasgood leading, passed by on his final journey. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

