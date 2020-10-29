Advanced search

Car parked in Littlebury has windows, mirrors and headlights smashed

PUBLISHED: 17:00 29 October 2020

Essex Police is appealing for information after a Land Rover parked in Littlebury had its windows, mirrors and headlights smashed.

The incident took place on Littlebury Green Road on October 11 at around 1pm.

Call Essex Police on 101, quoting crime reference number 42/165580/20.

Alternatively, please contact the independent UK charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

