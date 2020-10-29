Car parked in Littlebury has windows, mirrors and headlights smashed

Archant

Essex Police is appealing for information after a Land Rover parked in Littlebury had its windows, mirrors and headlights smashed.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

You may also want to watch:

The incident took place on Littlebury Green Road on October 11 at around 1pm.

Call Essex Police on 101, quoting crime reference number 42/165580/20.

Alternatively, please contact the independent UK charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.