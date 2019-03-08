Car destroyed following blaze on M11
PUBLISHED: 08:24 13 August 2019
Archant
A car was destroyed after it caught fire on the M11 last night (Monday).
The scene of the fire on the M11 near Duxford. Picture: CHRIS KIDMAN
Firefighters from Newport, Saffron Walden, Thaxted and Stansted were called to a stretch of the southbound carriageway near Duxford following reports that a car was ablaze.
A spokesman for Essex Fire and Rescue Service said: "The vehicle was located further up the motorway than first reported therefore the crews assisted fire crews from Cambridgeshire. One vehicle destroyed by fire."
An investigation into the cause of the blaze is going.