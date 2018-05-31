Car on fire prompts road closure

Photo: Stansted Fire Station/FACEBOOK

Firefighters were called to Silver Street, Stansted around 8pm on Sunday, January 19, after reports of a car being on fire.

In order to deal with the fire, the road was closed at both ends for about half an hour.

A statement from the Stansted Fire Station read: "Just after 8pm last night we were called to a car on fire in Silver Street, Stansted. On arrival, the engine compartment of the vehicle was well alight.

"Two firefighters wearing breathing apparatus and using two hosereel jets quickly knocked the fire down and prevented it from spreading to the nearby flats.

"The road was closed in both directions for about 30 minutes while we dealt with this incident."

The cause of the fire is unknown.