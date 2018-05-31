Car overturned after hitting pole
PUBLISHED: 09:22 09 January 2020
Emergency crews from Saffron Walden and Haverhill were called to a car accident in Hempstead.
The incident happened on Thursday, January 2 and involved one vehicle hitting a pillar.
The vehicle overturned, and the front looked particularly destroyed as a result. The pole in question fell across the road.
A statement published by the Saffron Walden Fire Service on its Facebook page read: "Along with crews from Haverhill, we were called to a car accident.
"On arrival, one car was in collision with a telegraph pole and rolled onto its roof. The occupants were left in the care of ambulance paramedics."
An Essex County Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: "Firefighters were called to a road traffic collision on Bumpstead Road, Hempstead just before 1pm on 2 January.
"On arrival, crews reported that two passengers had got themselves out of the car prior to the Fire Service arrival.
"Both casualties were given first aid at the scene."