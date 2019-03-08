Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Miraculous escape after car smashes into house

PUBLISHED: 07:53 29 May 2019 | UPDATED: 09:17 29 May 2019

The scene of the incident in Gold Street, Saffron Walden. Picture: ECFRS

The scene of the incident in Gold Street, Saffron Walden. Picture: ECFRS

Archant

Emergency services descended on Gold Street in Saffron Walden last night (Tuesday) after a car crashed into a house.

The scene of the collision in Gold Street. Picture: CHRIS KIDMANThe scene of the collision in Gold Street. Picture: CHRIS KIDMAN

Firefighters, police, and ambulance crews were called at about 10.30pm following reports that a car had left the road and collided with a house.

A spokesman for Saffron Walden Fire Station said: "Specialist cutting equipment including rams and small tools were used to rescue one casualty and make the scene safe for us to work. Working alongside our colleagues from ambulance, police, Hazardous Area Response Team and community first responders."

It is understood that one man was taken to hospital with serious, but not life-threatening injuries. There were no other reports of injuries.

Saffron Walden town councillor, Trilby Roberts, was cycling home when the driver of the car passed her.

The scene of the incident in Gold Street, Saffron Walden. Picture: ECFRSThe scene of the incident in Gold Street, Saffron Walden. Picture: ECFRS

Cllr Roberts told the Reporter she pulled over to the side of the road to allow the car to pass before it rounded a corner and she heard "an almighty crash".

She added: "I got round the corner and the car was at 45 degrees across the road with the right wheel through the doorway of the white house on the right, smashed through the wall and debris all over the road."

Cllr Roberts said about a dozen neighbours and passers-by were in the street shortly after the collision and that police, the fire service, and ambulances arrived "in minutes".

A spokesman for Essex Police said a 45-year-old man from Saffron Walden had been arrested on suspicion of drink driving and driving without insurance, with a 71-year-old man from Saffron Walden arrested on suspicion of a public order offence and ABH. Both men are currently in custody.

The scene of the incident in Gold Street, Saffron Walden. Picture: ECFRSThe scene of the incident in Gold Street, Saffron Walden. Picture: ECFRS

Topic Tags:

Most Read

CCTV stills released following attempted burglary

Man wanted in connection with theft at Between the Lines in Saffron Walden. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Miraculous escape after car smashes into house

The scene of the incident in Gold Street, Saffron Walden. Picture: ECFRS

Tributes paid to motorcyclist, 23, who died in A505 collision

Paul Wood, from Duxford. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

Views sought on firm’s care home plan for village

An aerial view of the proposed development site in Stansted. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Saffron Walden MP Kemi Badenoch: “Theresa May took on the toughest job in politics at a time when the country was deeply divided on Brexit.”

Saffron Walden MP Kemi Badenoch says when it comes to voting for a new prime minister, she will choose the person most capable of uniting the country. Picture: ARCHANT

Most Read

CCTV stills released following attempted burglary

Man wanted in connection with theft at Between the Lines in Saffron Walden. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Miraculous escape after car smashes into house

The scene of the incident in Gold Street, Saffron Walden. Picture: ECFRS

Tributes paid to motorcyclist, 23, who died in A505 collision

Paul Wood, from Duxford. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

Views sought on firm’s care home plan for village

An aerial view of the proposed development site in Stansted. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Saffron Walden MP Kemi Badenoch: “Theresa May took on the toughest job in politics at a time when the country was deeply divided on Brexit.”

Saffron Walden MP Kemi Badenoch says when it comes to voting for a new prime minister, she will choose the person most capable of uniting the country. Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the Saffron Walden Reporter

Miraculous escape after car smashes into house

The scene of the incident in Gold Street, Saffron Walden. Picture: ECFRS

Heather Small to support Bananarama at Newmarket Nights concert

Heather Small at Cool Britannia Festival 2018. The singer will support Bananarama at Newmarket Nights this summer. Picture: KEVIN RICHARDS

Thousands flock to Hatfield Broad Oak’s annual 10K race

Participants celebrate as they cross the finish line. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Views sought on firm’s care home plan for village

An aerial view of the proposed development site in Stansted. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Braintree MP James Cleverly joins race to become next prime minister

Braintree MP James Cleverly has launched his bid to become the next Prime Minister. Picture: PARLIAMENT TV
Drive 24