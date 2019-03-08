Miraculous escape after car smashes into house

Emergency services descended on Gold Street in Saffron Walden last night (Tuesday) after a car crashed into a house.

Firefighters, police, and ambulance crews were called at about 10.30pm following reports that a car had left the road and collided with a house.

A spokesman for Saffron Walden Fire Station said: "Specialist cutting equipment including rams and small tools were used to rescue one casualty and make the scene safe for us to work. Working alongside our colleagues from ambulance, police, Hazardous Area Response Team and community first responders."

It is understood that one man was taken to hospital with serious, but not life-threatening injuries. There were no other reports of injuries.

Saffron Walden town councillor, Trilby Roberts, was cycling home when the driver of the car passed her.

Cllr Roberts told the Reporter she pulled over to the side of the road to allow the car to pass before it rounded a corner and she heard "an almighty crash".

She added: "I got round the corner and the car was at 45 degrees across the road with the right wheel through the doorway of the white house on the right, smashed through the wall and debris all over the road."

Cllr Roberts said about a dozen neighbours and passers-by were in the street shortly after the collision and that police, the fire service, and ambulances arrived "in minutes".

A spokesman for Essex Police said a 45-year-old man from Saffron Walden had been arrested on suspicion of drink driving and driving without insurance, with a 71-year-old man from Saffron Walden arrested on suspicion of a public order offence and ABH. Both men are currently in custody.