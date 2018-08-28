Advanced search

Stolen car found by police in Saffron Walden

PUBLISHED: 14:43 23 January 2019 | UPDATED: 14:59 23 January 2019

Vehicle stolen during burglary in November recovered in Newport. Picture: DAVE ENDERSBY

Vehicle stolen during burglary in November recovered in Newport. Picture: DAVE ENDERSBY

Archant

A car stolen from outside an address in Harlow has been recovered in Saffron Walden.

Around 1.30pm on Sunday, January 20, a member of the public called police to report that windows to cars parked near to Station Road, had been smashed.

Upon arrival an officer established one of the vehicles, a silver Volkswagen Passat, had been stolen from an address on The Downs in Harlow.

Damage had also been caused to two other cars, a silver Mazda Demio and a green Suzuki Jimny, which also had a camera stolen from it.

Anyone who was in the area at the time and witnessed any suspicious behaviour are asked to contact Harlow police station on 101, quoting 556 of January 20.

Information can also be given completely anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org/.

