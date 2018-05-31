Car windscreens still smashed despite lockdown

Despite the lockdown, car windscreens continue to be damaged in the Stansted area.

A neighbourhood watch data document, which dated the latest incident on Wednesday, April 8, at 4.30pm on Dunmow Road, Birchanger, said a hole had been made to a car windscreen.

Dozens of vehicles have had their windscreens damaged in a similar way along the A120 and B183 Stansted Road since September last year.

Several people have expressed concerns on Facebook regarding driving in the area, after having been targeted or having read about the incidents.