Police appeal after card reader is placed on ATM in Saffron Walden
PUBLISHED: 07:55 28 October 2019 | UPDATED: 07:55 28 October 2019
Archant
Essex Police is appealing for information to help identify a person who is believed to have placed a card-reading device on an ATM in Saffron Walden, causing damage to the machine.
The damage, worth a four-figure sum of money, was done earlier this month to an ATM at Lloyds Bank in King Street.
A spokesman for Essex Police said: "We were called on Wednesday, October 2, to reports that a device, believed to be used for fraud, had been fitted to a machine at Lloyds Bank in King Street.
"The device has since been recovered and enquiries are ongoing to identify the person responsible."
They added: "Anyone with information is asked to call 101 and quote the crime reference number 42/163352/19."
The damage is believed to have cost the branch £1,500 in repairs.
Lloyds Bank has been contacted for comment.