Advanced search

Latest The New European
Local Recall

Police appeal after card reader is placed on ATM in Saffron Walden

PUBLISHED: 07:55 28 October 2019 | UPDATED: 07:55 28 October 2019

Photo: ARCHANT

Photo: ARCHANT

Archant

Essex Police is appealing for information to help identify a person who is believed to have placed a card-reading device on an ATM in Saffron Walden, causing damage to the machine.

The damage, worth a four-figure sum of money, was done earlier this month to an ATM at Lloyds Bank in King Street.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: "We were called on Wednesday, October 2, to reports that a device, believed to be used for fraud, had been fitted to a machine at Lloyds Bank in King Street.

"The device has since been recovered and enquiries are ongoing to identify the person responsible."

They added: "Anyone with information is asked to call 101 and quote the crime reference number 42/163352/19."

The damage is believed to have cost the branch £1,500 in repairs.

Lloyds Bank has been contacted for comment.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Police appeal after card reader is placed on ATM in Saffron Walden

Photo: ARCHANT

Buildings are granted protected status by council

The Adult Community Learning (ACL) is located at 37 Fairycroft Road. Photo: ARCHANT

Man admits dangerous driving charge over M11 collision

The sentencing hearing will take place at Chelmsford Crown Court.

Breast cancer survivors at annual Cambridge charity fashion show now clock up over £58,000 to help others have the treatment that saved their lives

Happy models. Pictures: SAFFRON PHOTO

Pick your own pumpkins in Ickleton this Halloween

Pumpkin Jim's is open this half term to pick your own pumpkins. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Most Read

Police appeal after card reader is placed on ATM in Saffron Walden

Photo: ARCHANT

Buildings are granted protected status by council

The Adult Community Learning (ACL) is located at 37 Fairycroft Road. Photo: ARCHANT

Man admits dangerous driving charge over M11 collision

The sentencing hearing will take place at Chelmsford Crown Court.

Breast cancer survivors at annual Cambridge charity fashion show now clock up over £58,000 to help others have the treatment that saved their lives

Happy models. Pictures: SAFFRON PHOTO

Pick your own pumpkins in Ickleton this Halloween

Pumpkin Jim's is open this half term to pick your own pumpkins. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Latest from the Saffron Walden Reporter

Police appeal after card reader is placed on ATM in Saffron Walden

Photo: ARCHANT

Man admits dangerous driving charge over M11 collision

The sentencing hearing will take place at Chelmsford Crown Court.

Cycling challenge sees Dunmow riders raise more than £20,000 for veterans’ charity

Cyclists ready to pedal a combined distance of 1000 miles at the Redbridge Cycling Centre for Blesma. Picture: BRIAN CHENIER

Keen walkers to tackle marathon Flitch Way challenge for charity

A group of 15 will walk 26 miles along the Flitch Way, a popular walking route.

Buildings are granted protected status by council

The Adult Community Learning (ACL) is located at 37 Fairycroft Road. Photo: ARCHANT
Drive 24