Advanced search

Care home has room for new residents

PUBLISHED: 13:27 24 March 2020 | UPDATED: 13:27 24 March 2020

The Grange care home in Newport. Photo: CONTRIBUTED.

The Grange care home in Newport. Photo: CONTRIBUTED.

CONTRIBUTED

A new care home in Newport has announced it is one of the few in the area still able to take new residents.

The Grange care home in Newport. Photo: CONTRIBUTED.The Grange care home in Newport. Photo: CONTRIBUTED.

Teresa Torres, The Grange Care Home Manager, said: “The coronavirus outbreak is a worry for all care homes, especially those which are fully occupied.

“As we only opened this week, we will only have a handful of residents, so can keep plenty of space between people and fully follow the government guidance, to ensure the health and wellbeing of those who live with us.”

Stringent infection control will be in place and staff and residents will have their vital observations regularly monitored.

“This is not how we would usually open a home, but we have to put procedures in place to ensure we can still care for those who need it. There are many in the community who still need help, perhaps even more so at this time,” Teresa said.

The Grange care home in Newport. Photo: CONTRIBUTED.The Grange care home in Newport. Photo: CONTRIBUTED.

If you need help, please call 01799 243 005 or visit www.countrycourtcare.com.

Most Read

Have a go at our new Daily Pub Quiz

Can you get all 15 questions correct in today's Daily Pub Quiz? Photo: Archant

Men prayed for forgiveness as they robbed two women

Left to right: Paul Jones and Jay Davies. Photos: Cambridgeshire police.

Teacher set to run 20 marathons in 2020 despite pandemic

Paul Conlon. Photo: CONTRIBUTED.

Pub gives away Mother’s Day roast dinners to the elderly

The Plough, Great Chesterford.

First Essex coronavirus case: ‘It’s time to listen to experts’

Photo: Tuned_In/Getty Images/iStockphoto.

Most Read

Have a go at our new Daily Pub Quiz

Can you get all 15 questions correct in today's Daily Pub Quiz? Photo: Archant

Men prayed for forgiveness as they robbed two women

Left to right: Paul Jones and Jay Davies. Photos: Cambridgeshire police.

Teacher set to run 20 marathons in 2020 despite pandemic

Paul Conlon. Photo: CONTRIBUTED.

Pub gives away Mother’s Day roast dinners to the elderly

The Plough, Great Chesterford.

First Essex coronavirus case: ‘It’s time to listen to experts’

Photo: Tuned_In/Getty Images/iStockphoto.

Latest from the Saffron Walden Reporter

Confusion reigns with National League holding up final decision on non-league conclusion

Colney Heath and London Colney are just two of the teams awaiting the final non-league decision for this season. Picture: KARYN HADDON

Men prayed for forgiveness as they robbed two women

Left to right: Paul Jones and Jay Davies. Photos: Cambridgeshire police.

Non-league football season officially over as some clubs left sweating on final FA decision

The Spartan South Midlands League is officially over although no decision on any final outcome has been made. Picture: KARYN HADDON

Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics postponed until ‘not later than summer 2021’

The Olympic Rings stand outside the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo, Japan. Picture: ADAM DAVY/PA

Pub gives away Mother’s Day roast dinners to the elderly

The Plough, Great Chesterford.
Drive 24