Care home has room for new residents

The Grange care home in Newport. Photo: CONTRIBUTED. CONTRIBUTED

A new care home in Newport has announced it is one of the few in the area still able to take new residents.

Teresa Torres, The Grange Care Home Manager, said: “The coronavirus outbreak is a worry for all care homes, especially those which are fully occupied.

“As we only opened this week, we will only have a handful of residents, so can keep plenty of space between people and fully follow the government guidance, to ensure the health and wellbeing of those who live with us.”

Stringent infection control will be in place and staff and residents will have their vital observations regularly monitored.

“This is not how we would usually open a home, but we have to put procedures in place to ensure we can still care for those who need it. There are many in the community who still need help, perhaps even more so at this time,” Teresa said.

If you need help, please call 01799 243 005 or visit www.countrycourtcare.com.