Views sought on firm’s care home plan for village

A developer has unveiled plans for a new 75-bed care home in Stansted Mountfitchet.

Hamberley Developments is holding a consultation event tomorrow (May 29) which will see members of the public invited to view plans for the new home, to be located at Almont House, in High Lane, for the first time.

According to Hamberley, which would operate the home through its Hamberley Care Homes arm, the home would provide "the highest quality" residential nursing care with "an extensive range" of facilities.

Hamberley said the new home would include a cinema, hair and beauty facilities, café, and private dining areas.

In a letter to residents, seen by this newspaper, Hamberley said: "The home will provide accommodation for individuals with a variety of care needs, including dementia and nursing care. The proposal will also include improvements to the site entrance from High Lane, and additional planting to strengthen the existing mature trees on the boundaries of the site. The care home will also provide approximately 75 full-time jobs."

The firm, based in London, said it "appreciated" the plan could "cause concern" locally and said its consultation was an opportunity for people to provide "local feedback".

The consultation event is taking place at St John's Church Hall, from 4-7pm. Hamberley is expected to process feedback from the consultation before submitting a formal planning application later in the year.

Councillor Daniel Brett, of Stansted Mountfitchet Parish Council, said he had concerns over the potential impact of increased traffic in the area.

He said: "With 75 residents and 75 full-time equivalent staff, along with visitors, I fear this development in High Lane could increase traffic through the centre of the village, causing more pollution and congestion and potential parking issues on neighbouring roads.

"Increased development in the north of the village is putting considerable strain on our local roads."

