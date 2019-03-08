Advanced search

Health trust which manages Uttlesford services is rated 'good' by inspectors

PUBLISHED: 09:08 16 October 2019 | UPDATED: 09:08 16 October 2019

Saffron Walden Community Hospital. Picture: SaffronPhoto

Saffron Walden Community Hospital. Picture: SaffronPhoto

SaffronPhoto 2016

A health trust which provides hospital services in Uttlesford has been rated 'good' by inspectors.

The Essex Partnership University NHS Foundation Trust (EPUT) was inspected by regulator the Care Quality Commission (CQC) between July 29 and August 22 and was rated 'good' overall.

EPUT, which looks after the Saffron Walden Community Hospital, was rated 'good' for effectiveness, responsiveness and leadership. It was also rated 'outstanding' for being caring, compared to last year's 'good'. However, it 'requires improvement' for safety.

Other ratings included a 'good' for 'wards for people with a learning disability or autism', and a 'good' for 'community-based mental health services for adults of working age'.

Across the trust, three services were found to 'require improvement', 10 were rated as 'good' and two were 'outstanding'.

Some of the reasons why the inspection had a good outcome overall include: an improvement in medicines management, and 'strong leadership' sharing power and 'increasing autonomy'.

The report read: "The trust took opportunities to improve services and provide better care and outcomes for people using services. This included identifying capital to eliminate dormitory accommodation and making significant reductions to the number of local people receiving treatment outside of Essex.

"The trust ensured engagement with the wider mental health and social care system to offer support and specialist knowledge."

However, the trust was found to not have used previous recommendations to avoid repeating mistakes, in areas such as record keeping and emergency treatment administration. It also needs to improve on equality and diversity for staff, as there has been an increase in access to networks but missed opportunities to engage, such as the lack of executive attendance at a themed conference. In addition, equality and diversity work was found to mostly focus on race only.

EPUT provides health and social services across Essex, Suffolk, Luton and Bedfordshire for more than 1.3m people and tackles both physical and mental health, as well as learning disabilities.

The full report is available at: https://www.cqc.org.uk/provider/R1L.

