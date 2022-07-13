Carnival Procession marches through town for 2022

The Saffron Walden Carnival procession once more marched its way through the streets of the town at the weekend.

RA Butler Academy setting out on their walking procession - Credit: © Celia Bartlett

The procession has been integral to the Carnival since the first carnival back in 1958.

All in blue - the girls football team - Credit: © Celia Bartlett

Over 10,000 people come to watch each year.

Bill has found Ben but lost Little Weed. Credit Celia Bartlett - Credit: © Celia Bartlett

Local businesses and clubs, groups of friends and families all came together to create floats, that form part of the procession with people walking alongside.

A family watching the procession from their drive - Credit: © Celia Bartlett

There were many people dressed up for the occasion, including the staff and pupils of RA Butler Academy who came dressed up in ocean themed outfits.

Children dressed as sea creatures such as octopi, sharks and clown fish while staff dressed as fish and jellyfish.

WG Grace fronts the Saffron Walden Cricket Club float - Credit: © Celia Bartlett

The local cricket club got involved too and got all their youth players in a trailer to join in on the parade, alongside Saffron PSG FC and collectors for MacMillan Cancer Support among others.

The Macmillan ladies steal an obligatory hug with a policeman - Credit: © Celia Bartlett



