Carnival Procession marches through town for 2022
- Credit: © Celia Bartlett
The Saffron Walden Carnival procession once more marched its way through the streets of the town at the weekend.
The procession has been integral to the Carnival since the first carnival back in 1958.
Over 10,000 people come to watch each year.
Local businesses and clubs, groups of friends and families all came together to create floats, that form part of the procession with people walking alongside.
There were many people dressed up for the occasion, including the staff and pupils of RA Butler Academy who came dressed up in ocean themed outfits.
Children dressed as sea creatures such as octopi, sharks and clown fish while staff dressed as fish and jellyfish.
The local cricket club got involved too and got all their youth players in a trailer to join in on the parade, alongside Saffron PSG FC and collectors for MacMillan Cancer Support among others.