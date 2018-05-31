Police appeal after spate of incidents in which pellets have been fired at cars

Officers are appealing for information. Picture: Danny Loo. Archant

Essex Police are appealing for information following reports that people have been firing pellets at cars in the Birchanger area.

It comes after 13 reports were received between Friday, September 20, and Wednesday, December 11, from drivers travelling on Stansted Road, the A120 and B1383.

According to reports, objects which appear to have been stones or pellets, were thrown or fired towards the cars.

Police are now carrying high-visibility patrols in the area and have been working with local schools and Essex County Council during their investigations. They have also started a partnership with Hertfordshire Constabulary following similar incidents reported from patches bordering Essex.

Inspector Colin Cox, of the Uttlesford community policing team, said:

"We are investigating whether vehicles using these roads were damaged by people who have either thrown or fired objects.

"We are working closely with our partners, we have increased patrols, while using specialist assets such as police dogs and drones, and we have been sharing intelligence.

"If these were deliberate acts, then those responsible are putting drivers travelling along busy 60mph roads at serious risk of harm.

"Fortunately, no one has been injured during the incidents we are investigating."

Four separate but similar incidents involving car windscreens happened last month alone. One of the incidents took place on Wednesday, November 20, at 6.30pm on the A120 bypass in Takeley. Police said the suspect used unknown means to fire "something" at the vehicle windscreen, and quickly fled the scene.

A moving vehicle was hit by a pellet the next day, November 21, at 7.25pm, in Stansted Road, which caused its front window to shatter.

The last two incidents reported in November also took place in Stansted. Both happened on Saturday, November 30, at 4pm and 4.16pm respectively. The latter saw a victim's Land Rover have its windscreen smashed.

If you have any information, call the Uttlesford policing team on 101 or submit your report to Essex Police online at www.essex.police.uk. You can also call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.