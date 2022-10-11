Army and community train side by side at new Wimbish sports hub

Commonwealth Gold medallist Nicholas Brett opened the new sports facility at Carver Barracks in Wimbish - Credit: Carver Barracks

A £1.6 million sports facility was officially opened at Carver Barracks in Wimbish.

Commonwealth Gold medallist Nicholas Brett, who won the Lawn Bowls Triples earlier this year, cut the ribbon at the new Redwing sports hub. The even was attended by local councillors and fellow stakeholders, and was followed by an afternoon of sports and activities.

The new track at Carver Barracks in Wimbish - Credit: Carver Barracks

The site, which is next to the existing sports pavilion, has been completely transformed and includes a national-standard athletics track, a football pitch, a viewing mound and floodlighting.

Facilities can be used by both military and civilian personnel, from beginners to serious athletes.

Efforts have been made to ensure the new facilities are accessible. The shot putt and discus areas have been designed to be able to secure wheelchairs. The site can also cater for a wide range of sporting groups, including football, track and field.

PT instructor Corporal Ashley Tomlin said: “I think that having the new athletics facility will prove to be a real asset. It will allow us to broaden the scope of the training that we deliver here.

"Not only will it help with our military physical training and benefit our own sports teams, it will also mean that local civilian teams can now train on their doorstep rather than having to travel to a suitable training ground."

Fundraising for the project began in 2015, and was part-funded by the Ministry of Defence, as well as through a £500,000 grant from Uttlesford District Council. The Armed Forces Covenant Fund also awarded £495k to the project.

Additional financial support came from the Royal Engineers Association, the Army Sports Control Boards and from the 7th Infantry Brigade.

UKA Athletics coach Mo Park, who has been involved in the project from the beginning, said: “Currently, essential track and field venues like this one are closing in several areas of the country at a great loss to athletes and potential athletes alike. Redwing bucks this trend.

"It is a fantastic state-of-the-art venue that caters for the full range of athletics events.

"What the Army - supported by the local community - have achieved is nothing short of incredible."



















