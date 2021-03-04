Published: 7:00 AM March 4, 2021

KIER and military personnel raised a flag at Carver Barracks to announce the arrival of the contractors appointed to deliver the much anticipated £1.25 million eight lane, floodlit sports facility.

The project has been financially supported by the Military Community Covenant, Uttlesford District Council, Royal Engineers Association, Army Welfare and income generation.

The step forward follows the rugby pitch being moved and ground clearance works started.

Lt Col Garcia MBE said: “This has been a much-awaited project and it is down to the hard work, continued commitment and perseverance of those involved that will see this much needed facility completed.”

Captain Tony Dale MBE said: “This facility will greatly enhance the opportunity for our soldiers, schools and local clubs to have access to a sports facility in a healthy, competitive environment.”

Members of the community have given their time and experience to support the project. The opening will take place later in the year.