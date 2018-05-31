Advanced search

Carver Barracks supports VE Day 2020

PUBLISHED: 17:10 06 May 2020 | UPDATED: 17:10 06 May 2020

Carver Barracks mark VE Day 2020. Picture: Carver Barracks

Carver Barracks

At Carver Barracks, members of 29 EOD&S Group Support Unit sent this photograph to show their support of VE Day 2020.

Pictured are V = Lt Col Michael Garcia MBE RE, Commanding Officer; E = Maj Justin Spreadborough RE, Second in Command; D = Capt Ryan Ingram RE, Adjutant; A = Capt Paul Marconi RE, Regimental Careers Manning Officer; Y = WO1 (RSM) Paul Jenner RE, Regimental Sergeant Major.

Pictured are V = Lt Col Michael Garcia MBE RE, Commanding Officer; E = Maj Justin Spreadborough RE, Second in Command; D = Capt Ryan Ingram RE, Adjutant; A = Capt Paul Marconi RE, Regimental Careers Manning Officer;

Y = WO1 (RSM) Paul Jenner RE, Regimental Sergeant Major.

