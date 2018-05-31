Carver Barracks supports VE Day 2020

Carver Barracks mark VE Day 2020. Picture: Carver Barracks Carver Barracks

At Carver Barracks, members of 29 EOD&S Group Support Unit sent this photograph to show their support of VE Day 2020.

Carver Barracks - 29 EOD&S Group Support Unit supporting VE Day 2020 celebrations. Pictured are V = Lt Col Michael Garcia MBE RE, Commanding Officer; E = Maj Justin Spreadborough RE , Second in Command; D = Capt Ryan Ingram RE, Adjutant; A = Capt Paul Marconi RE, Regimental Careers Manning Officer; Y = WO1 (RSM) Paul Jenner RE, Regimental Sergeant Major. Picture: Carver Barracks Carver Barracks - 29 EOD&S Group Support Unit supporting VE Day 2020 celebrations. Pictured are V = Lt Col Michael Garcia MBE RE, Commanding Officer; E = Maj Justin Spreadborough RE , Second in Command; D = Capt Ryan Ingram RE, Adjutant; A = Capt Paul Marconi RE, Regimental Careers Manning Officer; Y = WO1 (RSM) Paul Jenner RE, Regimental Sergeant Major. Picture: Carver Barracks

