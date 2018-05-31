Carver Barracks grounds in Debden shut to public access because of dog fouling

Carver Barracks is now closed to the public because the army says dog owners have let their animals foul sports pitches and there has been vandalism of Ministry Of Defence vehicles.

A warning was issued in January that because dog owners either failed to clear up their dog mess or slung the bags into bushes, access might be stopped.

An army spokesman said barracks personnel had always been very supportive of allowing access to its training area for recreation.

“Unfortunately, some owners think it acceptable to allow their dogs to foul football and rugby pitches, tradesmen’s resources and pathways.

“This is unpleasant and a serious health hazard.

