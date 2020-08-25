Cash for groups supporting vulnerable children and young people in Essex

Fourteen organisations across Essex have received a share of nearly £100,000 to help vulnerable children and young people who may have been impacted by Covid-19.

Roger Hirst, the Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner for Essex, said £98,101 has come from the Vulnerable Children’s Charities Fund via The Home Office.

“It is great news that we were are able to work with the Home Office, receive this money and distribute it to people at a time when they need it the most.”

He added: “We are working hard in Essex with our partners to tackle violence in our communities.

“We have already created a Violence and Vulnerability Unit, have invested in a range of activities for young people at risk and strengthened our enforcement activities.

“We are investing in activities and interventions that stop the vulnerable being drawn into a life of crime and help those already involved to exit gangs safely.”

The Violence and Vulnerability Unit includes officers from Essex Police, Essex County Council, the Youth Offending Service, Essex Community Rehabilitation Company, and other agencies.

The 14 organisations that have been awarded money include Bar’N’Bus, which works in partnership with churches, school, councils and groups to provide professional, community-based youth work, Changing Lives which works to increase physical activity and prevent children from being involved in anti-social behaviour and gang activity, and Motivated Minds which offers services including counselkling, practical support, training and workshops.