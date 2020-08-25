Advanced search

Cash for groups supporting vulnerable children and young people in Essex

PUBLISHED: 12:00 25 August 2020

Roger Hirst, the Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner for Essex. Picture: PFCC

Roger Hirst, the Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner for Essex. Picture: PFCC

PFCC

Fourteen organisations across Essex have received a share of nearly £100,000 to help vulnerable children and young people who may have been impacted by Covid-19.

Roger Hirst, the Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner for Essex, said £98,101 has come from the Vulnerable Children’s Charities Fund via The Home Office.

“It is great news that we were are able to work with the Home Office, receive this money and distribute it to people at a time when they need it the most.”

You may also want to watch:

He added: “We are working hard in Essex with our partners to tackle violence in our communities.

“We have already created a Violence and Vulnerability Unit, have invested in a range of activities for young people at risk and strengthened our enforcement activities.

“We are investing in activities and interventions that stop the vulnerable being drawn into a life of crime and help those already involved to exit gangs safely.”

The Violence and Vulnerability Unit includes officers from Essex Police, Essex County Council, the Youth Offending Service, Essex Community Rehabilitation Company, and other agencies.

The 14 organisations that have been awarded money include Bar’N’Bus, which works in partnership with churches, school, councils and groups to provide professional, community-based youth work, Changing Lives which works to increase physical activity and prevent children from being involved in anti-social behaviour and gang activity, and Motivated Minds which offers services including counselkling, practical support, training and workshops.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Saffron Walden Reporter. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Future of Homebase could be decided as early as September

Care home plans for Homebase in Saffron Walden. Photo: Charterhouse Property Group.

Motorcyclist dies after collision in Little Walden

If you park your bicycle at Cambridge railway station’s cycle point, remove the tag to show you’re using it

A previous donation from Great Anglia to Re-Cycle at Cambridge train station. Picture: Greater Anglia

Loving farewell for Elsenham lollipop man

Dusty Clark was a lollipop man at Elsenham Primary School for 18 years. Photo: Supplied by Dusty''s family.

Call for artists to apply for £10,000 environmental commission

Beautiful trees at Weald Essex Country Park, where a number of plantings are due to take place in autumn 2020. Photo: PAUL STARR Photographer.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Future of Homebase could be decided as early as September

Care home plans for Homebase in Saffron Walden. Photo: Charterhouse Property Group.

Motorcyclist dies after collision in Little Walden

If you park your bicycle at Cambridge railway station’s cycle point, remove the tag to show you’re using it

A previous donation from Great Anglia to Re-Cycle at Cambridge train station. Picture: Greater Anglia

Loving farewell for Elsenham lollipop man

Dusty Clark was a lollipop man at Elsenham Primary School for 18 years. Photo: Supplied by Dusty''s family.

Call for artists to apply for £10,000 environmental commission

Beautiful trees at Weald Essex Country Park, where a number of plantings are due to take place in autumn 2020. Photo: PAUL STARR Photographer.

Latest from the Saffron Walden Reporter

Cash for groups supporting vulnerable children and young people in Essex

Roger Hirst, the Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner for Essex. Picture: PFCC

Flying Legends Air Show to leave IWM Duxford

The Flying Legends Air Show at Duxford IWM last year. Picture: JAMIE PLUCK

Mural at Essex hospital commemorates this year’s Covid-19 pandemic

The mural at The Princess Alexandra Hospital, Harlow to commemorate the Covid-19 pandemic. Picture: Gavin Vickers

Rescheduled Cambridge drive-in cinema screenings at Trumpington Park & Ride

The opening night on Thursday, August 20 of the Cambridge Drive-In Cinema at Trumpington Park & Ride. Picture: Jean-Luc Benazet

If you park your bicycle at Cambridge railway station’s cycle point, remove the tag to show you’re using it

A previous donation from Great Anglia to Re-Cycle at Cambridge train station. Picture: Greater Anglia