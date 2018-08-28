CCTV images released after theft of alcohol from Tesco in Saffron Walden

Police want to speak to these four people about theft of alcohol from Tesco in Radwinter Road, Saffron Walden. Pictures: ESSEX POLICE Archant

Essex Police want to speak to these people in connection with the theft of alcohol from Tesco in Radwinter Road.

The theft occurred at the store in Saffron Walden between 6.45pm and 7.20pm on September 4.

If you recognise the people or have any information about who they are please call Essex Police on 101 quoting the crime reference number 42/129465/18 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.