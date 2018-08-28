Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

CCTV images released after theft of alcohol from Tesco in Saffron Walden

PUBLISHED: 08:57 24 December 2018 | UPDATED: 09:02 24 December 2018

Police want to speak to these four people about theft of alcohol from Tesco in Radwinter Road, Saffron Walden. Pictures: ESSEX POLICE

Police want to speak to these four people about theft of alcohol from Tesco in Radwinter Road, Saffron Walden. Pictures: ESSEX POLICE

Archant

Essex Police want to speak to these people in connection with the theft of alcohol from Tesco in Radwinter Road.

The theft occurred at the store in Saffron Walden between 6.45pm and 7.20pm on September 4.

If you recognise the people or have any information about who they are please call Essex Police on 101 quoting the crime reference number 42/129465/18 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

CCTV images released after theft of alcohol from Tesco in Saffron Walden

Police want to speak to these four people about theft of alcohol from Tesco in Radwinter Road, Saffron Walden. Pictures: ESSEX POLICE

Man dies following two-vehicle collision in Thaxted

The collision took place on the B184 at Thaxted.

Long-serving airport employee looks back on 40 years in the terminals

Pat Purkiss is congratulated on her award by John Farrow, customer service & security director. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Bloods are in good place says Scripps

Saffron Walden Town manager Jason Maher and former chairman Jonathan Scripps delivered Christmas gifts to children at Addenbrookes

Sign up to In Brief, the Saffron Walden Reporter newsletter that is delivered straight to your email

In Brief is the new and improved newsletter brought to you by the Saffron Walden Reporter.

Most Read

When will supermarkets close their doors on Christmas Eve in Suffolk and North Essex?

#includeImage($article, 225)

Days Gone By: First Floor Club was the only place for late-night fun for decades in Ipswich

#includeImage($article, 225)

Suspected drug-driver tried to evade police - but turned into a cul-de-sac

#includeImage($article, 225)

Museum transformation work will help create ‘sense of pride’ in Ipswich

#includeImage($article, 225)

Two teenagers bailed following Ipswich fatal stabbing

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Saffron Walden Reporter

Bloods are in good place says Scripps

Saffron Walden Town manager Jason Maher and former chairman Jonathan Scripps delivered Christmas gifts to children at Addenbrookes

Long-serving airport employee looks back on 40 years in the terminals

Pat Purkiss is congratulated on her award by John Farrow, customer service & security director. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

CCTV images released after theft of alcohol from Tesco in Saffron Walden

Police want to speak to these four people about theft of alcohol from Tesco in Radwinter Road, Saffron Walden. Pictures: ESSEX POLICE

Combining all that is best in ISAs and SIPPs

St Giles Cathedral in Edinburgh, where the world's first pension scheme was created (Picture: Getty/istockphoto)

Plan for ‘children’s home’ in Broxted unveiled

The application has been submitted to Uttlesford District Council.
Drive 24