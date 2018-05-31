Get your thank you message to your Year 6 child’s teacher in the Saffron Walden Reporter

Send us your Year 6 leaver thank you messages.

It’s been an extraordinarily tough time for schools, teachers and school staff during coronavirus lockdown, firstly with working from home and then changes as some classes went back with school ‘bubbles’ in place.

And while the end of the school year is on the horizon, many parents and their children will be left without the normal opportunity to say goodbye and thank their teachers.

Is your child a Year 6 leaver missing out on their end of year celebration? Are you a key worker and staff were brilliant at putting your child at ease during lockdown, or have they helped with homeschooling and been reassuring on the return to classes?

Whatever the reason, we want to hear from you so share your thank you messages.

Send us the teacher’s name, their school and your child’s name - and include a picture of your child alongside your message. You can also send us short video clips.

We will feature as many messages as we can.

Email editor@saffronwalden-reporter.co.uk

Submitted images should be in a JPEG format, of at least 0.5MB.