Published: 7:00 AM March 17, 2021

This year's socially distanced Helen Rollason Cancer Charity annual cycle event will pass through villages in Uttlesford.

Ride for Helen, an event for all ages and abilities has routes at six, 15, 30 and 65 miles, each starting and finishing in Hatfield Peverel on May 16.

Riders taking part in the 65 mile route will cycle through Felsted, Thaxted, Steeple Bumpstead and Finchingfield.

Almost 600 cyclists took part in Ride for Helen 2020, raising about £35,000.

There is also a virtual race, which participants can complete in their own space and time, and every finisher will receive a medal.

Kate Alden, CEO at the Helen Rollason Cancer Charity said: "We know many people took up cycling during lockdown so this is a great opportunity to get outside on two wheels again and support Helen Rollason Cancer Charity."

To volunteer email fundraising@helenrollason.org.uk.

To register or book tickets visit www.rideforhelen.co.uk or call 01245 380719.



A girl takes part in the event - Credit: Helen Rollason Cancer Charity

A group of cyclists at a previous event - Credit: Helen Rollason Cancer Charity

Children taking part in the cycling event - Credit: Helen Rollason Cancer Charity

Cyclists having fun at the event - Credit: Helen Rollason Cancer Charity

Cyclists having fun at the event - Credit: Helen Rollason Cancer Charity

The event is designed for children and adults of all abilities - Credit: Helen Rollason Cancer Charity

A cyclist at a previous event - Credit: Helen Rollason Cancer Charity

The race winds through picturesque Essex countryside - Credit: Helen Rollason Cancer Charity



