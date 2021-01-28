Published: 12:15 PM January 28, 2021

It was Australian Day on Tuesday (Jan 26), so this week's recipe is around that as I am half Australian!

Australian Day Pavlova with strawberry compote

4 egg whites

250g caster sugar

1tsp white wine vinegar

1tsp cornflour

1tsp vanilla paste/pod

Fresh strawberries

Mixed frozen berries 250g

Vanilla paste 1tsp vanilla paste

Sugar 50g

Nutmeg pinch

Cinnamon pinch

Double cream 250ml

Mint to garnish

First heat your oven to 150c, take some baking paper and draw a circle or use a plate to help. And cut it out and place on your baking tray.

Whisk the egg whites until they go light and fluffy which will form stiff peaks. Add the white wine vinegar at the start.

Then slowly add the sugar a spoon at a time until it goes shiny!

Add the vanilla and cornflower and mix well.

Place it all over the circle and make a well in the middle. Bake for around one hour. Keep checking on it and once done turn off the oven and leave to cool down.



For the compote.

Put the frozen berries into a pan and heat up, add some sugar, vanilla. Cut some strawberries into slices and leave to one side.

Once the compote is cooled add your fresh strawberries and cut up some fresh mint and add to it.

Whip some cream if you like, add sugar and vanilla paste.

Take your pavlova out and put the cream in the middle then your compote on top. Add some fresh mint tips.

Enjoy! It's a great way to spend your weekend!







