It was Australian Day on Tuesday (Jan 26), so this week's recipe is around that as I am half Australian!
Australian Day Pavlova with strawberry compote
4 egg whites
250g caster sugar
1tsp white wine vinegar
1tsp cornflour
1tsp vanilla paste/pod
Fresh strawberries
Mixed frozen berries 250g
Vanilla paste 1tsp vanilla paste
Sugar 50g
Nutmeg pinch
Cinnamon pinch
Double cream 250ml
Mint to garnish
First heat your oven to 150c, take some baking paper and draw a circle or use a plate to help. And cut it out and place on your baking tray.
Whisk the egg whites until they go light and fluffy which will form stiff peaks. Add the white wine vinegar at the start.
Then slowly add the sugar a spoon at a time until it goes shiny!
Add the vanilla and cornflower and mix well.
Place it all over the circle and make a well in the middle. Bake for around one hour. Keep checking on it and once done turn off the oven and leave to cool down.
For the compote.
Put the frozen berries into a pan and heat up, add some sugar, vanilla. Cut some strawberries into slices and leave to one side.
Once the compote is cooled add your fresh strawberries and cut up some fresh mint and add to it.
Whip some cream if you like, add sugar and vanilla paste.
Take your pavlova out and put the cream in the middle then your compote on top. Add some fresh mint tips.
Enjoy! It's a great way to spend your weekend!