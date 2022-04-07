Cheffins Fine Art to hold valuation days in Saffron Walden

Gallery

Cheffins Fine Art, the original Saffron Walden auction house, is to offer a series of valuation days in the town.

Cheffins was established in Saffron Walden in 1825 and are proud of their 200-year association with Essex.

As the town’s first auctioneering company, Cheffins set up Saffron Walden’s new cattle market as far back as 1860.

In addition to having long been the leading auctioneers for Saffron Walden, the Cheffins Fine Art department is the foremost auction house in the region, hosting some 30-plus auctions every year from its Cambridge salerooms.

This painting by Tirzah Garwood sold for £24,000 at a Cheffins Fine Art auction - Credit: CHEFFINS FINE ART

Now, Cheffins Fine Art Auctioneers will be heading to the Saffron Walden office to offer a series of valuation days.

The fine art specialists will be offering valuations on paintings, antiques, jewellery, ceramics, glass, rugs, furniture, sporting guns, silver, and collectors’ items.

The valuation days will take place on, Tuesday April 12, Tuesday May 17 and Tuesday June 14 between 10am and 3pm, all from the Cheffins Saffron Walden office on Hill Street.

These valuations are open to all, free of charge and with no obligation to sell.

Brett Tryner, director of Cheffins, said: “We are excited to be bringing the Cheffins team of specialists to Saffron Walden.

This painting by Renaissance artist, il Guercino, sold for £570,00 at a Cheffins Fine Art auction - Credit: CHEFFINS FINE ART

"As the place where Cheffins originated from, it seems fitting to be returning to the town to give residents the chance find out how much their art and antiques could be worth.

"Saffron Walden and the surrounding area has always been important to Cheffins, yielding some of the best fresh to the market art and antiques.

"Valuation days are often when we might find a rare or unusual painting or a valuable piece of jewellery which has been locked away for decades.

This George II table from Dagnam Park in Essex sold for £30,000 at a Cheffins Fine Art auction. - Credit: CHEFFINS FINE ART

"We never know what we might come across, so we would like to encourage people to bring along anything they think could be of interest.

"We will also be able to arrange home visits for items which are too large to be brought to the valuation days.”

Cheffins has sourced and sold a series of high-value art and antiques from Saffron Walden and the surrounding area.

This painting of The Adam Temple at Audley End by Edward Bawden sold for £11,000 at a Cheffins Fine Art auction - Credit: CHEFFINS FINE ART

These include an important painting by Renaissance artist, il Guercino, which achieved £570,000 and a George II table from Dagnam Park in Essex, which sold for £30,000.

The firm also has a strong reputation for selling works from the Great Bardfield Group of artists and has established an auction record for a painting by Tirzah Garwood, which sold for

£24,000, whilst a painting of The Adam Temple at Audley End by Edward Bawden sold for £11,000.

Cheffins is proud to provide an unrivalled service to clients the world over.

The business combines exceptional personal service, a significant understanding of the art and antiques world and PR and marketing which ensures that consignments are sold globally, with regular sales to Europe, the USA and Asia.

Cheffins takes the hassle out of both buying and selling at auction, offering some of the best and most personal service in the trade.

There is no appointment necessary for the valuation days, however for more information on how to sell antiques and furniture through Cheffins Fine Art, contact 01223 213343 or email fine.art@cheffins.co.uk