Smoke alarms warning after Newport kitchen fire
- Credit: PA
The fire service is asking residents to make sure they have a working smoke alarm after a blaze in Newport on Saturday (November 13).
Crews from Saffron Walden and Newport tackled a fire at a house on Cherry Garden Lane which broke out at around 10.14am.
Firefighters were called to the blaze after a neighbour reported seeing smoke coming from a bedroom window.
Three units attended the incident, and crews found a fire in the kitchen.
Essex County Fire and Rescue Service said that the whole property was smoke-logged.
Crews extinguished the fire by 10.45am.
Nick Singleton, station manager, said: "We want to take this opportunity to remind the public how important it is to have working smoke alarms - that they are in the right place and are tested regularly.
"A smoke alarm is best way to alert you and your family to a fire in the home."