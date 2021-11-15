The fire service is asking residents to make sure they have a working smoke alarm after a blaze in Newport on Saturday (November 13).

Crews from Saffron Walden and Newport tackled a fire at a house on Cherry Garden Lane which broke out at around 10.14am.

Firefighters were called to the blaze after a neighbour reported seeing smoke coming from a bedroom window.

Three units attended the incident, and crews found a fire in the kitchen.

Essex County Fire and Rescue Service said that the whole property was smoke-logged.

Crews extinguished the fire by 10.45am.

Nick Singleton, station manager, said: "We want to take this opportunity to remind the public how important it is to have working smoke alarms - that they are in the right place and are tested regularly.

"A smoke alarm is best way to alert you and your family to a fire in the home."