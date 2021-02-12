Fire safety warning ahead of Chinese New Year celebrations

Published: 7:00 AM February 12, 2021

Today (Friday, February 12) is Chinese New Year, welcoming the Year of the Ox.

Essex County Fire and Rescue Service is reminding those who celebrate this occasion to take care against the possible risk of fire.

Area Manager Jim Palmer said: "At times of celebration when more cooking takes place and people are often too busy enjoying themselves, it's even more important to pay attention to fire safety.

"Fireworks are an important part of the celebrations and they, of course, pose their own risks. We have a dedicated page for firework fire safety which we urge everyone to read.

"We understand that the New Year festivities are very special to the Chinese communities, as it is a period of good luck and starting afresh, but by taking just a few simple precautions you can greatly reduce the risks for yourself and your family."

Fire advice includes having and testing working smoke alarms on each floor level in homes, treating fireworks with caution - only buy fireworks marked with British Safety Standard 7114 and always read and follow the instructions.

Firefighters urge residents to keep candles away from curtains, furniture and decorations, long hair and clothing, and to not overload electrical sockets.

Cooking advice is to never leave hot oil unattended and if a pan does catch fire not to throw water over the pan.