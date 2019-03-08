Restaurant granted new licence a year after closure

The decision was made at Uttlesford District Council. Archant

A Chinese restaurant - which had surrendered its premises licence following suspected immigration offences - has been granted a new licence by Uttlesford District Council (UDC).

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A premises licence was first granted in 2005 for China China, in East Street, Saffron Walden, but following a review by police for alleged immigration offences, the licence was surrendered and the restaurant closed in November 2018.

However, the venue has since been refurbished and taken on by new owners and is now known as Saffron Walen Chinese.

A new premises licence was granted during a district council meeting on Monday after the new owners of the restaurant submitted a fresh application.

At the licensing committee meeting, councillors heard that neighbours of the venue had expressed concern regarding possible noise nuisance and crime if a new licence was to be granted.

The application presented to councillors said the restaurant intended to sell alcohol before 11pm, but the alcohol could be consumed on the premises until 11.30pm, which was the suggested closing time. It was, however, agreed during the meeting that the restaurant would close at 11pm, to address the concerns of a resident regarding noise nuisance.

The decision notice read: "The applicants do not want the provision for late night refreshment included in the application at the suggestion of the police and, accordingly, we grant this application with the provision removed. This has the practical effect of pushing the time forward for last food orders to 10.30pm.

"Any party aggrieved by this decision has a right of appeal against it to the magistrates' court."

Essex Police also requested checks be required for any restaurant employee on whether they have the right to work in the UK or not. No further objections were registered from authorities consulted on the plans. The police did not agree with the letter sent out by the neighbour regarding the nuisance and crime risks.

A summary of the licence conditions will be displayed in the premises, as a condition imposed by the council in granting the licence.