Chocolaterie pauses orders following suppliers closures

PUBLISHED: 17:00 20 April 2020

Chris and Greg Smith together with Jimmy Doherty and Jamie Oliver, who appeared on Jamie Oliver's TV show this year. Photo: CONTRIBUTED.

A chocolaterie was forced to close its online shop after their suppliers closed earlier this month.

Hill Street, a chocolate shop based in the Saffron Walden town centre, has announced its online shop would close down just before the Easter weekend until further notice.

The team had been hard at work to fulfil Easter orders up until that point.

The online closure is the second hit the business has taken recently, after last month it closed its newer store launched in Cambridge just before Christmas last year. The expansion happened following the success of the three-year-old start-up based in Hill Street, Saffron Walden.

The business prompted brothers Greg and Chris Smith to quit their previous jobs and come back to Saffron Walden, where they grew up.

Greg, resident of Newport, trained as an industrial designer, and applies his skills to their chocolate, some of which is 3D.

Chris, who lives in Bishop’s Stortford, trained in Paris and spent many years as a pastry chef and a chocolatier.

