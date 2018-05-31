Chocolatier on Channel 4 tonight

Jamie Oliver's visit to a Saffron Walden-based chocolatier will be featuring on Channel 4 tonight, February 7 from 8pm.

Filming for his show Jamie & Jimmy's Friday Night Feast, the Essex-born chef and his friend Jimmy Doherty visited artisan chocolate shop, Hill St.

Writing after his visit, Jamie Oliver hailed Hill St. as "one of the UK's best chocolate emporiums" in an Instagram post.

Hill St., which has a store in Cambridge alongside its one in Hill Street, was started by two brothers, Greg and Chris Smith, who studied for more than a decade under chocolatiers and pastry chefs from all across the world.

A must for all chocolate lovers, the shop sells luxury chocolates made from local ingredients and in a wide range of unique flavours such as fresh lime juice, lime marzipan, green tea and ginger. For more details, you can visit: https://www.hill.st or https://www.facebook.com/hillstreetuk.