Chocolatiers leave Walden to reunite with their families during pandemic

PUBLISHED: 08:53 19 March 2020 | UPDATED: 08:53 19 March 2020

Antoine Goutiere and Laetitia Bétrisey. Photo: Hill Street UK.

Hill Street UK

Two chocolatiers from Hill Street are leaving the town to be with their families in France and Switzerland amid border closures planned across Europe.

The departure of Antoine Goutiere and Laetitia Bétrisey comes as the European Comission prepares to ban non-essential travel to the European Union in a bid to tackle the coronavirus pandemic.

A spokesperson for Hill Street said: “It is with great regret, due to the current landscape, that we have to say goodbye, hopefully temporarily, to two of our talented chocolatiers that work alongside us.

“It was a very difficult decision for them to make and just before Easter, but Laetitia returned to Switzerland to be with her family and Antoine returned to France, before the French borders went on lockdown, in order to be with his family.

“They leave with our very best wishes and understanding, we hope to see them return to Saffron Walden soon.

“We are, as ever, so very grateful for people’s continued support.”

