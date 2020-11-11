Advanced search

Remembrance display of poppies at the church

PUBLISHED: 16:56 11 November 2020

Chrishall Church for Remembrance 2020. Picture: JOANNA FREEMANTLE

Chrishall Church for Remembrance 2020. Picture: JOANNA FREEMANTLE

Joanna Freemantl

Chrishall Church’s Remembrance poppy display was a community collaboration.

Chrishall Church for Remembrance 2020. Picture: JOANNA FREEMANTLEChrishall Church for Remembrance 2020. Picture: JOANNA FREEMANTLE

Tracey Bratley, headteacher at Chrishall Holy Trinity and St Nicholas Primary School, said they held a poppy workshop at the school and children could make poppies as a half term creative activity.

Susannah Van Staten and her team of volunteers assisted the project.

Sam Tuck’s two minute video of the poppies blowing in the wind was played for today’s Remembrance assembly on Zoom, with children in their class bubbles watching online, and parents watching from home.

Chrishall Church for Remembrance 2020. Picture: JOANNA FREEMANTLEChrishall Church for Remembrance 2020. Picture: JOANNA FREEMANTLE

