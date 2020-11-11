Remembrance display of poppies at the church

Chrishall Church for Remembrance 2020. Picture: JOANNA FREEMANTLE Joanna Freemantl

Chrishall Church’s Remembrance poppy display was a community collaboration.

Tracey Bratley, headteacher at Chrishall Holy Trinity and St Nicholas Primary School, said they held a poppy workshop at the school and children could make poppies as a half term creative activity.

Susannah Van Staten and her team of volunteers assisted the project.

Sam Tuck’s two minute video of the poppies blowing in the wind was played for today’s Remembrance assembly on Zoom, with children in their class bubbles watching online, and parents watching from home.

