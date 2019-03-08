Enjoy a full English breakfast at Thaxted Parish Church on Saturday, May 18 for Christian Aid Week

The Big Brekkie, the full English breakfast, is on offer at Thaxted Parish Church on Saturday, May 18 raising money for Christian Aid Week.

One of the themes of this year's collection is that no woman should die in childbirth. There are places in India and Pakistan where a girl is more likely to die having a baby than she is to finish her education.

This year, the campaign is also petitioning the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to drop the debt owned by Sierra Leone.

When Ebola struck Sierra Leone, its government was obliged to accept loans from the fund to help it cope with the crisis. Christian Aid is asking the Chancellor, Philip Hammond to push the IMF to drop Sierra Leone's debt. If you do,

The country lacks proper health clinics, health training and ambulances, it's the world's most dangerous place to be a mum.

Last year, £8 million was raised by the week in Britain and 57,000 people took part in the collection. The money went to help people of all faiths and none in 37 countries. All welcome to the breakfast, tuck in from 9am-noon.