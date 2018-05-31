Advanced search

Christmas bazaar raised funds for old church

PUBLISHED: 09:00 02 January 2020 | UPDATED: 09:00 02 January 2020

Artist Sonia Villiers' stall. Photo: CONTRIBUTED.

Artist Sonia Villiers' stall. Photo: CONTRIBUTED.

A Christmas bazaar helped raise much-needed funds for a church that is set to celebrate 1000 years of existence in 2020.

The Mud & Water Ceramics stall. Photo: CONTRIBUTED.The Mud & Water Ceramics stall. Photo: CONTRIBUTED.

The Hadstock Christmas Bazaar raised £630 on Friday, November 29 at the Hadstock Village Hall. The event was well-attended by people from Saffron Walden, Little Walden, Linton and Hadstock.

The money raised will help with building repairs for St Botolph's Church in Hadstock, including coping on the south transept and new guttering.

Karen Beaumont, event organiser, said: "There was such a wonderful atmosphere and we successfully raised £630 from the stallholders, entrance fee and raffle plus donations.

"The organisers of the Bazaar would like to thank everyone involved.

The Pell & Co Spirits stall. Photo: CONTRIBUTED.The Pell & Co Spirits stall. Photo: CONTRIBUTED.

"As the church will be 1000 years old in 2020, it is hoped that the works needed on the church can proceed before the Church Millennium celebrations begin later in the year. Celebrations will include a flower festival on September 5 and 6."

There was a range of stalls, including silver jewellery, art and ceramics.

