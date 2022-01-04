News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Saffron Walden Reporter > News

Gallery

In pictures: Doorstep deliveries bring community cheer

Author Picture Icon

Louise Dunderdale

Published: 5:11 PM January 4, 2022
Group of adults in Christmas costumes, Cafe Cornell, Saffron Walden, Essex

The group in their costumes ready to deliver Christmas cheer in Saffron Walden - Credit: The Enterprise East Group CIC

Bags filled with festive food and treats were delivered on Christmas Day around Saffron Walden.

Cafe Cornell, part of the Enterprise East Group CIC, was forced to cancel the planned Christmas Day lunch as a protective measure, because of the rising number of Covid-19 Omicron cases.

Elves worked hard to package up Christmas bundles and freshly prepared lunch boxes, then staff and volunteers stepped up and delivered 76 Christmas bags to doorsteps on the big day.

Saffron Walden mayor Richard Porch and mayoress Michelle, and members of the fire brigade, were among those who got involved.

Organisers said they had a lot of thank yous to offer, from people who donated gifts, sweet treats and essentials through to the delivery volunteers.

"We have already received phone calls from the local community, thanking everyone for making their Christmas day truly special.

"We couldn't make any of this possible without support, and we are truly grateful."

Gallery

Group of adults, most in Christmas costume, CaFe Cornell, Saffron Walden, Essex

Santa and 'helpers' in costume in Saffron Walden, ready to deliver Christmas cheer - Credit: The Enterprise East Group CIC

Group of four adults at Cafe Cornell including Saffron Walden mayor Richard Porch, Essex

Cafe Cornell, Saffron Walden, with some of the Christmas bags - Credit: The Enterprise East Group CIC

Group of firefighters in the door of Cafe Cornell, Saffron Walden, Essex, carrying Christmas bags

Saffron Walden firefighters lend a hand to Cafe Cornell with parcel delivery on Christmas Day in Saffron Walden - Credit: The Enterprise East Group CIC

Two adults in Christmas red costumes, one as Santa, Cafe Cornell, Saffron Walden, Essex

Fun at Cafe Cornell, Saffron Walden, as Santa and helpers prepare to hand out Christmas cheer packages - Credit: The Enterprise East Group CIC

Four adults in Christmas costumes, Cafe Cornell, Saffron Walden, Essex

Having some fun, getting ready to deliver Christmas lunch bags and treats around Saffron Walden - Credit: The Enterprise East Group CIC

Group of adults in Christmas costumes, Cafe Cornell, Saffron Walden, Essex

The group in their costumes ready to deliver Christmas cheer in Saffron Walden - Credit: The Enterprise East Group CIC


Consumer
Christmas
Saffron Walden News
Uttlesford News
Essex

