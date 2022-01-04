Gallery

The group in their costumes ready to deliver Christmas cheer in Saffron Walden - Credit: The Enterprise East Group CIC

Bags filled with festive food and treats were delivered on Christmas Day around Saffron Walden.

Cafe Cornell, part of the Enterprise East Group CIC, was forced to cancel the planned Christmas Day lunch as a protective measure, because of the rising number of Covid-19 Omicron cases.

Elves worked hard to package up Christmas bundles and freshly prepared lunch boxes, then staff and volunteers stepped up and delivered 76 Christmas bags to doorsteps on the big day.

Saffron Walden mayor Richard Porch and mayoress Michelle, and members of the fire brigade, were among those who got involved.

Organisers said they had a lot of thank yous to offer, from people who donated gifts, sweet treats and essentials through to the delivery volunteers.

"We have already received phone calls from the local community, thanking everyone for making their Christmas day truly special.

"We couldn't make any of this possible without support, and we are truly grateful."

