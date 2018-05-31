Exclusive

Christmas in March – a tale of coming together in self-isolation

Isolation feels like Christmas, says a Felsted teenager - so she has decorated a Christmas tree.

Amelia Willett, 19, decided to make the most of staying home.

She said: “It feels like Christmas, as we always spend time together. so why not have Christmas in March?

According to Amelia, the idea has made her feel “much better” on the whole.

She said: “I am an absolute Christmas person. I just love Christmas.”

Ameilia was at home before the general lockdown caused by coronavirus because she has a weakened immune system. She has postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome (POTS) and Ehlers-Danlos syndrome type three, which leaves her prone to infections, stomach problems and migraines. Her condition also makes her joints “pop out of place” according to her.

So she found a way of cheering herself up whilst being in isolation and also surprising her mum.

This week, she took the Christmas tree down from the loft and filled it with some special decorations while being on her own.

“It’s got loads on it, it’s very noticeable. When the lights are on, trust me, you can see it,” Amelia said.

She added: “Some of the baubles are from when I was born, some have my dog’s name on them (Peanut), they all have their own meaning.

Her mum came home from work and really liked it. The tree she decorated has also gained a reaction from one of her mum’s work colleagues.

“She possibly thought I was completely nuts. She was looking at it and said, ‘Oh my God, is that a Christmas tree?’ and I was like, ‘yeah’.”

Amelia has also shared photos of her tree on Facebook groups in her community, “just to try and put a smile on someone’s face”.

“I have seen people are putting Easter decorations on Christmas trees, but not near me,” she added.

She doesn’t find self-isolation “great” because she usually goes out when she can, including to see her grandmother and grandfather, but now she says “that is out of the question”.

