Christmas lights stolen from Stansted garden

Published: 12:57 PM December 2, 2020 Updated: 7:30 PM December 14, 2020

ARCHIVE PHOTO: Last Christmas, lights were destroyed outside a property on Railey Road, Saffron Walden. Photo: David Noble/Facebook - Credit: Archant

Christmas lit ornaments have been stolen from a Stansted garden.

The figures were taken from an address on Childs Lane on Saturday evening (November 28).

This is believed to have happened at 6pm.

Police are appealing for information.

Please call Essex Police on 101, quoting crime reference number 42/195014/20.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.