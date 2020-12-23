If you live in the Chesterfords, you'll know there is a group of people who always go the extra mile to help others.
Residents had a Christmas lunch delivered on Sunday (Dec 20). Helpers made phone calls, prepared, funded, cooked and delivered over 100 Christmas lunches.
Organisers thanked everyone who got involved.
"We are so lucky to live in such a kind and caring community. Merry Christmas all."
Delight as bags are delivered.
- Credit: SUPPLIED
Christmas meals are delivered to residents.
- Credit: SUPPLIED
Christmas dinner to the door, Chesterfords style!
- Credit: SUPPLIED
Delight as bags are delivered.
- Credit: SUPPLIED
Bags are handed over.
- Credit: SUPPLIED
Roasted potatoes made in batches, ahead of dispatch to homes.
- Credit: SUPPLIED
Christmas crackers peeking out of delivery bags, ready for dispatch.
- Credit: SUPPLIED
Volunteers ready to deliver the meals.
- Credit: SUPPLIED
Christmas cake.
- Credit: SUPPLIED
