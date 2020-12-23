Published: 5:00 PM December 23, 2020

If you live in the Chesterfords, you'll know there is a group of people who always go the extra mile to help others.

Residents had a Christmas lunch delivered on Sunday (Dec 20). Helpers made phone calls, prepared, funded, cooked and delivered over 100 Christmas lunches.

Organisers thanked everyone who got involved.

"We are so lucky to live in such a kind and caring community. Merry Christmas all."

