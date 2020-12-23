News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Saffron Walden Reporter > News

Christmas lunch delivered to front doors

person

Louise Dunderdale

Published: 5:00 PM December 23, 2020   
Woman receiving two white bags at door from woman wearing facemask

Christmas dinner to the door, Chesterfords style! - Credit: SUPPLIED

If you live in the Chesterfords, you'll know there is a group of people who always go the extra mile to help others.

Residents had a Christmas lunch delivered on Sunday (Dec 20). Helpers made phone calls, prepared, funded, cooked and delivered over 100 Christmas lunches.

Organisers thanked everyone who got involved.
"We are so lucky to live in such a kind and caring community. Merry Christmas all."

Woman smiling, hands in air

Delight as bags are delivered. - Credit: SUPPLIED

Woman at door, two white bags on floor

Christmas meals are delivered to residents. - Credit: SUPPLIED

Woman receiving two white bags at door from woman wearing facemask

Christmas dinner to the door, Chesterfords style! - Credit: SUPPLIED

Woman smiling, holding two white bags

Delight as bags are delivered. - Credit: SUPPLIED

Man holding two bags, woman in doorway

Bags are handed over. - Credit: SUPPLIED

Roast potatoes in silver foil trays

Roasted potatoes made in batches, ahead of dispatch to homes. - Credit: SUPPLIED

Christmas crackers and white paper bags with handles

Christmas crackers peeking out of delivery bags, ready for dispatch. - Credit: SUPPLIED

Two people standing near a near

Volunteers ready to deliver the meals. - Credit: SUPPLIED

White iced Christmas cake with carol singing figures, iced text reads Merry Christmas

Christmas cake. - Credit: SUPPLIED


Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Essex Weather

Dogs rescued after they are swept along fast moving water

Louise Dunderdale

person

Covid vaccine: Please don’t call surgeries to book vaccination...

Louise Dunderdale

person

Books

Best 10 children's Christmas books

Louise Dunderdale

person

Saffron Walden Hockey Club dreaming big as they look to continue their...

Neil Metcalfe

Author Picture Icon