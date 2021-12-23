Alex Webb, the Dunmow chef who won MasterChef: The Professionals in December 2020, shares a recipe for Brussels sprouts, crispy black pudding and wholegrain mustard.

If you make it, share images of the dish and your thoughts on the recipe. You'll find him via social media - he is @chefwebb1

Series 13 of MasterChef: The Professionals is still available on BBC iPlayer to watch Alex cooking his way to victory.





Brussels, crispy black pudding & wholegrain mustard

Ingredients:

750g Brussels sprouts

200g black pudding

50g chopped onion

100g Grey Poupon wholegrain mustard

50g butter

100g crispy onion

100g breadcrumbs

Sage leaves, chopped

1 x crushed garlic clove

Method:

Start by shredding your Brussels so they are nice and thin.

Crumble your black pudding and place to one side. Take a frying pan on a medium heat and add your garlic (TIP - Add a pinch of salt to stop it burning). Then add your chopped onion and black pudding, make sure the pudding gets crispy.

After that add your sliced Brussels sprouts and chopped sage leaves with your wholegrain mustard. Add the butter and a little splash of cold water and place the lid on to steam for four to five minutes.

Place in a baking tray and turn your oven on to 180c. Over the top of your Brussels sprinkle your crispy onions and breadcrumbs. Place into the oven to make them golden brown for five minutes. Enjoy!





READ MORE:

MasterChef winner Alex Webb's recipe for Citrus Cured Sea Bass

MasterChef winner Alex Webb's Spring lamb recipe

MasterChef winner Chef Webb's recipe for steamed cod

MasterChef winner Chef Webb's recipe for roasted chicken supreme

MasterChef winner Chef Webb's recipe for Pasta Carbonara

MasterChef winner Alex Webb's recipe for crispy lemon chicken

MasterChef winner Alex Webb's recipe for Australian Day Pavlova with strawberry compote

MasterChef winner Alex Webb's recipe for spiced rubbed baked cod with a bean cassoulet and spinach

MasterChef winner Alex Webb's recipe for buttermilk fried chicken with a grilled sesame asparagus salad

Dunmow man wins MasterChef: The Professionals

Dunmow head chef on his ‘surreal’ MasterChef experience



