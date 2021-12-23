MasterChef winner Alex Webb's Christmas recipe
Alex Webb, MasterChef The Professionals winner
- Credit: Neil Spence Photography
Alex Webb, the Dunmow chef who won MasterChef: The Professionals in December 2020, shares a recipe for Brussels sprouts, crispy black pudding and wholegrain mustard.
If you make it, share images of the dish and your thoughts on the recipe. You'll find him via social media - he is @chefwebb1
Series 13 of MasterChef: The Professionals is still available on BBC iPlayer to watch Alex cooking his way to victory.
Brussels, crispy black pudding & wholegrain mustard
Ingredients:
750g Brussels sprouts
200g black pudding
50g chopped onion
100g Grey Poupon wholegrain mustard
50g butter
100g crispy onion
100g breadcrumbs
Sage leaves, chopped
1 x crushed garlic clove
Method:
Start by shredding your Brussels so they are nice and thin.
Crumble your black pudding and place to one side. Take a frying pan on a medium heat and add your garlic (TIP - Add a pinch of salt to stop it burning). Then add your chopped onion and black pudding, make sure the pudding gets crispy.
Most Read
- 1 In pictures: Hundreds of bikers in Addenbrooke's Christmas toy run
- 2 Revealed: The best Christmas display in Walden
- 3 Hundreds of trees planted in rewilding push
- 4 How accurate are lateral flow tests and when should you take one?
- 5 Community support success for Kemi Badenoch MP's 'buy one more' toy appeal
- 6 Essex Covid fight: Schools, support, and Dunmow walk-in jab clinic
- 7 Reflections: World War One and Walden lives lost
- 8 7 things to do in Essex in January 2022
- 9 Cliff Parisi on Call the Midwife's 10th Christmas special
- 10 In pictures: Christmas handbell music in Walden
After that add your sliced Brussels sprouts and chopped sage leaves with your wholegrain mustard. Add the butter and a little splash of cold water and place the lid on to steam for four to five minutes.
Place in a baking tray and turn your oven on to 180c. Over the top of your Brussels sprinkle your crispy onions and breadcrumbs. Place into the oven to make them golden brown for five minutes. Enjoy!
READ MORE:
MasterChef winner Alex Webb's recipe for Citrus Cured Sea Bass
MasterChef winner Alex Webb's Spring lamb recipe
MasterChef winner Chef Webb's recipe for steamed cod
MasterChef winner Chef Webb's recipe for roasted chicken supreme
MasterChef winner Chef Webb's recipe for Pasta Carbonara
MasterChef winner Alex Webb's recipe for crispy lemon chicken
MasterChef winner Alex Webb's recipe for Australian Day Pavlova with strawberry compote
MasterChef winner Alex Webb's recipe for spiced rubbed baked cod with a bean cassoulet and spinach
MasterChef winner Alex Webb's recipe for buttermilk fried chicken with a grilled sesame asparagus salad
Dunmow man wins MasterChef: The Professionals
Dunmow head chef on his ‘surreal’ MasterChef experience