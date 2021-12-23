News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
MasterChef winner Alex Webb's Christmas recipe

Alex Webb, MasterChef The Professionals winner

Published: 12:00 PM December 23, 2021
Alex Webb - Chef Webb - of Great Dunmow

Alex Webb - Chef Webb - of Great Dunmow - Credit: Neil Spence Photography

Alex Webb, the Dunmow chef who won MasterChef: The Professionals in December 2020, shares a recipe for Brussels sprouts, crispy black pudding and wholegrain mustard.

If you make it, share images of the dish and your thoughts on the recipe. You'll find him via social media - he is @chefwebb1

Series 13 of MasterChef: The Professionals is still available on BBC iPlayer to watch Alex cooking his way to victory.


Brussels, crispy black pudding & wholegrain mustard

Ingredients:
750g Brussels sprouts
200g black pudding 
50g chopped onion 
100g Grey Poupon wholegrain mustard 
50g butter 
100g crispy onion 
100g breadcrumbs 
Sage leaves, chopped
1 x crushed garlic clove 

Method:

Start by shredding your Brussels so they are nice and thin.

Crumble your black pudding and place to one side. Take a frying pan on a medium heat and add your garlic (TIP - Add a pinch of salt to stop it burning). Then add your chopped onion and black pudding, make sure the pudding gets crispy.

After that add your sliced Brussels sprouts and chopped sage leaves with your wholegrain mustard. Add the butter and a little splash of cold water and place the lid on to steam for four to five minutes. 

Place in a baking tray and turn your oven on to 180c. Over the top of your Brussels sprinkle your crispy onions and breadcrumbs. Place into the oven to make them golden brown for five minutes. Enjoy!


