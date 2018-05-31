Winners of Christmas Shop Windows competition announced
PUBLISHED: 08:16 27 November 2019 | UPDATED: 08:16 27 November 2019
Archant
The winner of this year's Best Christmas Shop Windows competition was Frank Riccio Hairdressing in Market Row.
The winners were announced at the Lights Switch On event on Sunday, November 24.
Second prize and third went to the Curious Goat and Tea Amo in Cross Street. Highly commended certificates were awarded to Café Cou Cou, Colorcraft and Eden Lake Lingerie.
Organisers, Jacqui Portway and Peter Riding, from the Saffron Walden Initiative, said: "Although there were fewer entries than last year the standard and imagination was fantastic.
"Saffron Walden has truly come alive thanks to the efforts of our busy pre-Christmas retail trade. We were particularly grateful for the dozen judges who included the mayor and mayoress and representatives of various Saffron Walden charities.
"They all did a great job. And also thanks to the King's Arms for hosting the judging. Please spread the news that Saffron Walden is a great place to visit at Christmas time."