In pictures: Mayor 'churched' at Walden ceremony
- Credit: Celia Bartlett Photography
Saffron Walden's mayor has praised volunteers for their efforts to tackle poverty and mental ill health at a ceremony.
The Churching of the Mayor ceremony for town councillor Richard Porch took place at St Mary's Church on Saturday, July 10.
He was formally made mayor after town councillors elected him to the post in May.
Cllr Porch said: "It was an honour and a privilege to be elected to the office of Mayor and a duty which I will carry out with the utmost respect and to the best of my ability."
The Mayor's charities this year are Uttlesford Food Bank, Uttlesford Children's Clothing Bank and Open Door - a free counselling centre for young people.
He praised the charities' volunteers who "give up great deal of their own valuable time to provide much-needed support for local people".
Details of how to support the Mayor's charities are on the Town Council website: https://saffronwalden.gov.uk/the-mayor-of-saffron-walden-2/