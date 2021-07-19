News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
In pictures: Mayor 'churched' at Walden ceremony

Author Picture Icon

Will Durrant

Published: 5:00 PM July 19, 2021   
Five people in regalia on Church Street, Saffron Walden. At the back: Cllr Richard Porch - Saffron Walden Mayor

Deputy Mayor James De Vries, Town Clerk Lisa Courtney, Mace Bearer Mark Starte in the procession for Churching Ceremony for the 2021-22 mayor - Credit: Celia Bartlett Photography

Saffron Walden's mayor has praised volunteers for their efforts to tackle poverty and mental ill health at a ceremony.

The Churching of the Mayor ceremony for town councillor Richard Porch took place at St Mary's Church on Saturday, July 10.

A large group of people outside St Mary's Church in Saffron Walden. In the centre: Mayor Richard Porch

The Churching of the Mayor for Cllr Richard Porch - Credit: Celia Bartlett Photography

He was formally made mayor after town councillors elected him to the post in May.

Cllr Porch said: "It was an honour and a privilege to be elected to the office of Mayor and a duty which I will carry out with the utmost respect and to the best of my ability."

A man in mayoral regalia (Cllr Richard Porch) with a smartly dressed woman (Michelle Porch) in Saffron Walden

Cllr Richard Porch with Mayoress Michelle Porch outside the Town Hall - Credit: Celia Bartlett Photography

The Mayor's charities this year are Uttlesford Food Bank, Uttlesford Children's Clothing Bank and Open Door - a free counselling centre for young people.

He praised the charities' volunteers who "give up great deal of their own valuable time to provide much-needed support for local people".

Details of how to support the Mayor's charities are on the Town Council website: https://saffronwalden.gov.uk/the-mayor-of-saffron-walden-2/

A man in a mayoral outfit - Cllr Richard Porch - at a lectern at St Mary's School Saffron Walden

Cllr Richard Porch doing the reading during the churching ceremony at St Mary's Church - Credit: Celia Bartlett Photography


