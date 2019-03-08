Town event will see group celebrate decades of service to communities

Citizens Advice is marking 80 years and the Uttlesford branch is inviting residents to a birthday party at Saffron Walden Town Hall on November 25.

The charity was formed on September 4, 1939, at the onset of the Second World War.

It originally helped people deal with the impact of war, such as rationing, evacuation and losing their home in the Blitz.

Since then, in its 80 years of service, the organisation has helped the British public find a way forward with a wide range of problems.

Uttlesford Citizens Advice opened the doors of its first permanent office in Church Street, Saffron Walden in 1983.

Since then, it has expanded so that each week it offers 75 face-to-face general and money advice appointments across offices and outreach locations in Saffron Walden, Great Dunmow, Stansted and Thaxted.

There is also a home visit service to help people who are housebound (as a result of disability or frailty) so they can access benefit and community support advice.

Many of the charity's clients today are dealing with serious life changing circumstances.

These include bereavement, job loss, family separation or the loss of a home.

The team of trained volunteer advisers know that one problem can often lead to another.

They work with clients to prevent problems from escalating and help them deal with a sudden change in their circumstances.

Chief officer, Kate Robson, said: "We are incredibly proud to mark 80 years of providing free, independent and confidential advice for people across England and Wales.

"We would like to invite all our supporters to help us celebrate this milestone at our annual general meeting in Saffron Walden Town Hall on November 25, so please save the date.

"I would particularly like to say a massive 'thank you' to all our volunteers and staff, both past and present, who work so hard to support our clients and help them to find the knowledge and confidence they need to move forward, whoever they are and whatever their problem."

If you would like to find out about training as a volunteer adviser, call Uttlesford Citizens Advice on 01799 618840 or e-mail admin@uttlesfordcab.cabnet.org.uk.