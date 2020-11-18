Four Saffron Walden women set up Uttlesford Children’s Clothing Bank

Left to right: Cath Pargeter, Madi Wilkie, and Emma Bastin. Photo: Supplied by Uttlesford Children's Clothing Bank. Supplied by Uttlesford Children's Clothing Bank

Four Saffron Walden women have set up a clothing bank to help Uttlesford families with clothing and footwear for children up to age 16.

A few donations received by the Uttlesford Children's Clothing Bank when they first opened at the beginning of Novermber. Photo: Supplied by Uttlesford Children's Clothing Bank. A few donations received by the Uttlesford Children's Clothing Bank when they first opened at the beginning of Novermber. Photo: Supplied by Uttlesford Children's Clothing Bank.

Madi Wilkie, Emma Bastin, Cath Pargeter and Sarah Ockwell-Smith volunteered for a Citizens Advice Bureau initiative. Madi, one of the Uttlesford Children’s Clothing Bank coordinators, said: “I have worked with families in need of help, and I have seen there is a need for a service like this.

“It’s a small team but we are really looking forward to becoming established as a charity. We are trying to find premises with enough space. Everything is run and stored in our spare bedrooms at the minute.”

They are not accepting donations until lockdown ends.

Madi said: “Everything needs to be quarantined, and we are following the government guidance on unnecessary travel.”

Requests are accepted only through referrals by the Citizens Advice Bureau. Contact the clothing bank through Facebook @uttlesfordchildrensclothingbank or email at uttlesfordclothingbank@gmail.com

