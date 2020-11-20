News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Saffron Walden Reporter Home > News

Four Saffron Walden women set up Uttlesford Children’s Clothing Bank

person

Andra Maciuca

Published: 12:00 PM November 20, 2020    Updated: 3:32 PM December 15, 2020
Left to right: Cath Pargeter, Madi Wilkie, and Emma Bastin. Photo: Supplied by Uttlesford Children's Clothing Bank.

Left to right: Cath Pargeter, Madi Wilkie, and Emma Bastin. Photo: Supplied by Uttlesford Children's Clothing Bank. - Credit: Supplied by Uttlesford Children's Clothing Bank

Four Saffron Walden women have set up a clothing bank to help Uttlesford families with clothing and footwear for children up to age 16.

A few donations received by the Uttlesford Children's Clothing Bank when they first opened at the beginning of Novermber. Pho...

A few donations received by the Uttlesford Children's Clothing Bank when they first opened at the beginning of Novermber. Photo: Supplied by Uttlesford Children's Clothing Bank. - Credit: Supplied by Uttlesford Children's Clothing Bank

Madi Wilkie, Emma Bastin, Cath Pargeter and Sarah Ockwell-Smith volunteered for a Citizens Advice Bureau initiative. Madi, one of the Uttlesford Children’s Clothing Bank coordinators, said: “I have worked with families in need of help, and I have seen there is a need for a service like this.

“It’s a small team but we are really looking forward to becoming established as a charity. We are trying to find premises with enough space. Everything is run and stored in our spare bedrooms at the minute.”

They are not accepting donations until lockdown ends.

Madi said: “Everything needs to be quarantined, and we are following the government guidance on unnecessary travel.”

You may also want to watch:

Requests are accepted only through referrals by the Citizens Advice Bureau. Contact the clothing bank through Facebook @uttlesfordchildrensclothingbank or email at uttlesfordclothingbank@gmail.com

Most Read

  1. 1 Health officials urge residents to continue with lockdown
  2. 2 Essex placed in Covid Tier 2 when lockdown lifts
  3. 3 Shop Local: New lights and a light arch for a “Christmas selfie”
  1. 4 Covid vaccine: Please don’t call surgeries to book vaccination appointments until invited
  2. 5 Goodies and chat will bring festive joy to pensioners
  3. 6 Uttlesford escapes going into Tier Three coronavirus restrictions for now
  4. 7 League suspended but not before managerial milestone for Bloods boss Jason Maher
  5. 8 School raises £4,000 for health project
  6. 9 Winners announced for business and shop window competition
  7. 10 Essex Police make 99 arrests in first 10 days of campaign
Uttlesford News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Police seek witnesses to fatal collision

Louise Dunderdale

person

Police: “After the year we’ve all had, we don’t want anyone to...

Louise Dunderdale

person

Gallery

Pupils raise money for school library

Roger Brown

person

Gallery

Santa and his sleigh are visiting our district

Louise Dunderdale

person