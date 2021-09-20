Published: 5:00 PM September 20, 2021

Janet Bazley presents The Colin Bazley Single Wicket Cup to the first winner, Dan Carter. Behind them is the rededicated Clavering Cricket Club pavilion, with the sign reading: The Colin Bazley Pavilion - Credit: Will Durrant

Saffron Walden auctioneer Colin Bazley's life has been honoured through a new cup and a cricket pavilion rededicated to his memory, with a plaque over the pavilion door.

Mr Bazley, who passed away in March 2020 before the pandemic started, was known throughout the town because of the success of his auctioneer's rooms where Adnams now trades.

He was heavily involved with Clavering Cricket Club, being an active member for the majority of his life and holding the position of President.

Clavering Cricket Club chairman Richard Carter said they were honoured to have Colin's wife Janet Bazley, his son Phillip, grandson Will and sister Mary in attendance for the cup and rededication.

Janet Bazley and Richard Carter unveil the newly rededicated Clavering Cricket Pavilion. The sign reads: The Colin Bazley Pavilion - Credit: Will Durrant

The rededicated Colin Bazley Pavilion at Clavering Cricket Club - Credit: Will Durrant

Mr Carter said: "The pavilion was opened in 1950, the first year Colin played for Clavering as a schoolboy.

You may also want to watch:

"The current pavilion was an ex-army hut from Debden Aerodrome and it was reconstructed on the present site.

"Colin became President of the Club after playing for over 50 years. His contribution to the club over such a long period was enormous and unlikely to be equalled."

The club held their Single Wicket Competition on Hill Green for The Colin Bazley Single Wicket Cup.

It was the first time players competed for this new cup, purchased to commemorate Colin's sad passing.

The competition started at 10am with 16 players entered in the knockout system.

It was a fiercely battled competition with a record numbers of huge sixes.

After round one the players had a BBQ lunch, with many Vice Presidents and past players in attendance.

It was during the lunchbreak that the pavilion was rededicated to Colin Bazley.

Clavering Cricket Club chairman Richard Carter and caption Rob Clayton with The Colin Bazley Single Wicket Cup, and remembrance booklet to the late Colin Bazley - Credit: Will Durrant

Anna, James and Lucy Carter at the BBQ at Clavering Cricket Club - Credit: Will Durrant

After lunch the final rounds of the Single Wicket Competition were completed with Dan Carter and Tristin Swales playing in the final. Dan Carter was the eventual winner.

Janet Bazley presents The Colin Bazley Single Wicket Cup to the first winner, Dan Carter. Behind them is the rededicated Clavering Cricket Club pavilion, with the sign reading: The Colin Bazley Pavilion - Credit: Will Durrant

Charlie gets ready to hit the ball at Clavering Cricket Club - Credit: Will Durrant

Harry shows his skills at Clavering Cricket Club - Credit: Will Durrant

The scoreboard at Clavering Cricket Club - Credit: Will Durrant



