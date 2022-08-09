Vegetables and flowers on display at Clavering Horticultural Society show

Bridget Balaam won the children's cup for her flower arrangement - Credit: Clavering Horticultural Society

The Clavering Horticultural Society held its annual vegetable, flower and cookery show last month - with over 243 entries on display.

Young Bridget Balaam won the Enid Jones children's cup for her flower arrangement, together with the cup for most points in the children's classes.

Anne Harris receiving her trophy from chairman Richard Bailey - Credit: Clavering Horticultural Society

Anne Harris won the Thurrocks trophy and the Florrie King cup for the miniature arrangement and theme arrangement - based around the Platinum Jubilee, as well as first prize in the top vase category.

Veronica Gilbert won the Dudeney plate for best exhibit in the cookery section and the cookery challenge plate for gaining the most points.

Sharon Tongue admiring one of the flower entries - Credit: Clavering Horticultural Society

Aimee Balaam was awarded the secretary's cup for her outstanding bloom, while Nigel Wood won the Gwenith Carter sweet pea cup.

Other awards went to Angela Bailey for her roses and other flowers, Darren Abrahams for his salad, and Andy Johns swept the board with multiple accolades for his beans and vegetables.

Andy Johns' award-winning vegetable tray - Credit: Clavering Horticultural Society

Chairman Richard Bailey thanked everyone for contributing to make the show a success and the sponsors Easy Chair & Sofa Co and Poppy’s Barn Tea Room for their continued support.