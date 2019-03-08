Gallery

Protecting environment is top of the agenda as school hosts eco week

Pupils at Clavering Primary School learned about climate and how to look after the environment, as part of an initiative to improve awareness of the natural world.

Launched by two Year 6 pupils, but involving the whole school, 'eco week' saw several visitors talking to the children about some of our most pressing environmental challenges.

Themes included: bee keeping and the importance and role of bees in the environment; wildlife recording; growing crops and farming; and growing your own.

In addition, the school welcomed the Plasticology team, run by the Essex Wildlife Trust, who spoke in an assembly and worked with a class of children on how plastic consumption is harming our planet.

Head teacher, Rosalind Allsop said "Thank you so much to all the visitors and to our parent forum for making our Eco Week possible.

"The children had an excellent week learning how to look after and appreciate our environment."

