Saffron Walden residents and politicians make pledges on Clean Air Day
PUBLISHED: 10:00 16 October 2020
Chloe Fiddy
More than 40 residents and politicians in Saffron Walden have made pledges to tackle air pollution as part of UK’s largest clean air campaign.
A market stall was organised by the Saffron Walden Town Council on Thursday, October 8 for Clean Air Day.
Members of the public were invited to make personal pledges and share the pollution issues that matter the most to them.
A SWTC spokesperson said: “The issues chosen most frequently were measures to help children and grandchildren to walk or cycle to school, and the bugbear of idling engines.
“Many people had stories to share of other places and times when pollution levels were lower and a clear wish for continuing efforts to reduce air pollution.
“Everybody can have a positive impact on air quality and SWTC hopes that Clean Air Day has helped inspire people to understand what they can do to reduce air pollution and limit its impact on their health and that of others.”
Councillor Trilby Roberts, who helped run the stall, said the day was “interesting and fun”.
She added: “Many people, of all ages, opted for the pledge to ‘support local change’. That’s a mandate for us all to get a move on!”
