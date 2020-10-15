Saffron Walden residents and politicians make pledges on Clean Air Day

Saffron Walden County High School student Beatrix Armitage pledged to go walk or cycle to school. Photo: Chloe Fiddy. Chloe Fiddy

More than 40 residents and politicians in Saffron Walden have made pledges to tackle air pollution as part of UK’s largest clean air campaign.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Passerby pledged to support local change. Photo: Chloe Fiddy. Passerby pledged to support local change. Photo: Chloe Fiddy.

A market stall was organised by the Saffron Walden Town Council on Thursday, October 8 for Clean Air Day.

Members of the public were invited to make personal pledges and share the pollution issues that matter the most to them.

A SWTC spokesperson said: “The issues chosen most frequently were measures to help children and grandchildren to walk or cycle to school, and the bugbear of idling engines.

“Many people had stories to share of other places and times when pollution levels were lower and a clear wish for continuing efforts to reduce air pollution.

Max Shorter, manager of Hart's Books, pledged to give the car a day off. Photo: Chloe Fiddy. Max Shorter, manager of Hart's Books, pledged to give the car a day off. Photo: Chloe Fiddy.

“Everybody can have a positive impact on air quality and SWTC hopes that Clean Air Day has helped inspire people to understand what they can do to reduce air pollution and limit its impact on their health and that of others.”

Councillor Trilby Roberts, who helped run the stall, said the day was “interesting and fun”.

She added: “Many people, of all ages, opted for the pledge to ‘support local change’. That’s a mandate for us all to get a move on!”

Victoria Bari, Saffron Walden resident and business owner, pledged to support local change. Photo: Chloe Fiddy. Victoria Bari, Saffron Walden resident and business owner, pledged to support local change. Photo: Chloe Fiddy.

Louise Yellowlees (left), founder of Saffron Walden Action on Climate Change, pledged to go electric. Photo: Chloe Fiddy. Louise Yellowlees (left), founder of Saffron Walden Action on Climate Change, pledged to go electric. Photo: Chloe Fiddy.

Mike Hibbs, who represented Uttlesford Lib Dems in the 2019 general election, pledged to support local change. Photo: Chloe Fiddy. Mike Hibbs, who represented Uttlesford Lib Dems in the 2019 general election, pledged to support local change. Photo: Chloe Fiddy.

Green Saffron Walden Town Councillor Trilby Roberts (right) pledged to not idle the car engine. Photo: Chloe Fiddy. Green Saffron Walden Town Councillor Trilby Roberts (right) pledged to not idle the car engine. Photo: Chloe Fiddy.

Deryk Eke, R4U district and town councillor for Saffron Walden, with his pledge. Photo: Chloe Fiddy. Deryk Eke, R4U district and town councillor for Saffron Walden, with his pledge. Photo: Chloe Fiddy.

Councillor Paul Gadd, R4U Councillor for Saffron Walden Town Council, pledged to go electric. Photo: Chloe Fiddy. Councillor Paul Gadd, R4U Councillor for Saffron Walden Town Council, pledged to go electric. Photo: Chloe Fiddy.

District and town councillor Richard Freeman, R4U Councillor for Saffron Walden, pledged to go electric. Photo: Chloe Fiddy. District and town councillor Richard Freeman, R4U Councillor for Saffron Walden, pledged to go electric. Photo: Chloe Fiddy.

Malcolm White, former Saffron Walden Town Council clerk, pledged to go electric. Photo: Chloe Fiddy. Malcolm White, former Saffron Walden Town Council clerk, pledged to go electric. Photo: Chloe Fiddy.