'Lifeline' delivery service for Uttlesford businesses ceases trading

Click It Local, which served businesses in Saffron Walden and Dunmow, has gone bust - Credit: Click it Local

A delivery service which organised collections from small local firms has gone bust, leaving businesses to face an uncertain future.

Click It Local, which was supported by Uttlesford District Council, ceased operations after struggling to maintain the business.

A statement on their website, addressed to local customers, stores and partners, said: "Click It Local's mission has been to support independent retailers by innovating the high street and the way we all shop local.

"To deliver on this mission, in what has been an increasingly challenging period, we have been working constantly over the last six months to secure the support and capital we need to continue in this effort.

"It has become apparent that we have exhausted all possible options. It is with very heavy hearts that we must sadly let you know that we will no longer be able to serve our cherished stores and customers.

"We are so incredibly grateful for the amazing support that you, our customers have provided to Click It Local and all the amazing local stores we have worked with."

Carole, of Meadow Hill Coffee Shop in Dunmow, explained how the loss of Click It Local will affect the business: "We are sad to lose Click it Local as it has been a great opportunity to show case our products to a wider geographical area.

"We had built up regular customers in Cambridge and Peterborough with our afternoon tea hampers proving to be the most popular item.

"We can advertise our products via our website, but their delivery network is impossible to replace so we have lost the ability to connect with customers in the wider area."

A spokesman for Uttlesford District Council commented: “We were saddened to hear that Click it Local has ceased trading. Many local independent retailers have benefitted from the delivery service since its launch across Uttlesford in November 2020 and for some it was a lifeline during lockdown periods.

"Uttlesford District Council is continuing to support town centre businesses with new initiatives, including the launch of the DSCVR mobile app which will drive footfall back onto our high streets.”